Derek Carr Bears rumors rise following cryptic Instagram message, Tom Brady Raiders talk

Is Derek Carr’s time as the Raiders starting quarterback preparing to come to an end?

While fans and NFL experts alike always try to dissect players’ tweets, IG posts, and anything else social media-wise, did the Raiders signal-caller tip his hand about where he may land in 2020?

Derek Carr Instagram post has fans thinking

With social media, nowadays, NFL news travels fast. Sometimes too fast.

On Thursday, Carr posted a picture of himself and former teammate star defensive end, Khalil Mack, to his Instagram page. The caption simply read “#MegaPowers.”

That post could mean several things – or nothing.

However, interestingly enough after that post hit social media sometime around Noon ET, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright shared some more interesting news about Carr and the possibility of him rejoining his former teammate in Chicago.

The “Bears are quietly looking” at quarterback options this offseason, with Carr being a potential candidate to come in and compete with Mitchell Trubisky.

Bears are quietly looking at QB options. Trubisky will still get the shot to be the guy, but much like Titans/Mariota last year, the leash is short. They'd prefer vet ready-to-play, options. If Raiders were to move on from Carr ($21.5m cap hit vs $7.9 dead) theyd be interested. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 20, 2020

If Carr were dealt to Chicago this offseason there would be no competing — the job would belong to Carr.

So is Carr psychic, or does he know something is on the horizon?

Allbright’s tweet seems to indicate that if the Bears were shopping for a QB they would prefer a “vet ready-to-play” option.

Carr to Bears would mean big changes around the league

If Derek Carr happened to be dealt away to Chicago to team up with Mack once again, would that mean Mitch Trubisky is out in Chi-Town and Tom Brady is in for the Raiders?

The Bears reportedly have an interest in Carr, and the Raiders have an interest in Brady, so the key to this possible quarterback shuffle must be Tom Brady heading to Las Vegas, right?

The Raiders have already made it quite clear that if Brady hits the open market, they are very interested in him. As in paying him to the tune of $60 million for 2-years interested!

With the free-agent market not officially opening until March 18, the New England Patriots can put all of the Brady rumors to rest by resigning him before then.

Oddly enough, it seems that it isn’t going to happen — at least not yet.

Owner Robert Kraft has said numerous times that resigning Brady is a top priority, yet no news or rumors of talks are reported.

While it is all just speculation at the moment, think how different the league would look next season if this trio of quarterbacks were to move to new teams.

The offseason drama is just beginning folks!