Dennis Kelly touchdown: Titans use trick play as Ryan Tannehill throws to big man for historic TD [Video]

As the Tennessee Titans continued their playoff drive towards a Super Bowl appearance, it became clear that Mike Vrabel and company had plenty of ideas to use on the Chiefs. That included a surprise Dennis Kelly touchdown as the big man became an eligible receiver and caught a TD pass in the endzone.

Titans score on an impressive drive with trick play

In the second quarter, Tennessee was holding onto a 10-7 lead but orchestrated a lengthy drive down the field.

It ended up being a 9 minute and seven seconds drive with a total of 15 plays for 75 yards. The end result was offensive lineman Dennis Kelly catching a short lob from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to make NFL history.

A bit after the play, CBS’ Jim Nantz informed viewers that Kelly just became the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown pass. The big man is 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds as he mostly provides the size up front to help block. In this instance, Tennessee fooled everyone as they certainly weren’t expecting him to become the receiver.

That helped the Titans go up 17-7 in the second quarter and show the Kansas City Chiefs they were there to shake things up. Earlier in the game, head coach Mike Vrabel also showed the boldness to go for it on a 4th-and-short situation, which paid off for his team.

Underdogs looking for another upset win

In their previous two playoff games, the Titans upset the New England Patriots followed by the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee came into the AFC Championship Game as seven-point underdogs but quickly jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. An earlier touchdown came courtesy of their star running back Derrick Henry who continues to tear it up for the Titans’ ground game.

One has to wonder what other tricks may be in store as the Tennessee Titans try to shock the Chiefs and sports world again and make it to Super Bowl 54.