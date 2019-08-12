Darryl Drake dies suddenly, Steelers coach’s cause of death still unconfirmed

Darryl Drake, Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers coach, died suddenly on Sunday morning at age 62, the team has announced. A cause of death was not revealed in the statement released by Steelers president Art Rooney II.

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” Rooney said in the statement. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”

Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Darryl Drake. MORE: https://t.co/wynTCksT79 pic.twitter.com/Brt8c6G8sC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2019

Head coach Mike Tomlin also released a statement, describing Drake as a “close friend” who influenced his career.

“He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now,” Tomlin said. “Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”

Drake, born December 1956, was a native of Louisville, Kentucky. He played college football (wide receiver) at Western Kentucky University from 1975 to 1978. He also played wide receiver for Washington Redskins (1979), the Ottawa Rough Riders (1981), and the Cincinnati Bengals (1983). He coached for 21 years at the collegiate level.

He started his career in the NFL in February 2004 when the Chicago Bears hired him as wide receivers coach. He also served as wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired as wide receivers coach in January 2018 and he was heading into his second season with the team at the time of his passing.

Both the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals reacted to the news of his death.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Drake family and friends as well as the entire Steelers organization. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019

Today we mourn the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. Darryl was the former Bears wide receivers coach under Lovie Smith from 2004-12, including the 2006 Super Bowl appearance. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake. It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL. Today, the entire football community mourns his loss. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2019

Colleagues, friends and fans have all been left mourning Drake’s death, and and many took to Twitter to pay tribute.

I am at a loss for words during the sorrowful time. Darryl Drake was a great man who loved the game of football but more importantly he was a great father and husband. My heart hurts knowing he is no longer with us. I will always cherish the good times and the many laughs we had. pic.twitter.com/QFabqQ5JIH — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) August 11, 2019

We lost a great man, husband father, coach and a dear friend Darryl Drake. Our prayers go out to his family. RIP brother pic.twitter.com/V0U3fvLleP — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 11, 2019

He was one of the many special assistant coaches we have in the NFL. Today is a sad day. Praying for peace and comfort for his family.

Thank you coach Drake for your investment in myself and many others.

Love you, You will be missed! — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) August 11, 2019

Lost an outstanding coach and great man. Thankful for the laughs we shared over the years. You will be missed Coach Drake. Prayers all the way up to the Drake family. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yzbAUbQkrz — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) August 11, 2019

Rest In Peace Coach Drake pic.twitter.com/N6tg9h2kez — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) August 11, 2019

I’m heartbroken for anyone who had the privilege to know Darryl. As a man, a coach, a husband, and a father, he was as good as they come. pic.twitter.com/VEVmjdVGbL — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 11, 2019

The Steelers canceled the team’s practice scheduled to take place on Sunday at St. Vincent College campus, according to USA Today.

Drake leaves behind his wife Shiela, and three daughters Shanice, Marian, and Felisha.