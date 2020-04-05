Darius Slay roasted by Philadelphia Eagles fans following social media post

It was big news when the Detroit Lions parted ways with their star defensive back Darius Slay this past offseason.

Slay minced no words as he walked out of the Lions locker room for the final time saying that he is glad to be out of Motown and he never got along with Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.

While Slay says he can’t wait to hit the field this fall as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, one of his tweets hasn’t gone over very well with the Philly faithful.

Memo to Slay – you are in Philly now

If you love sports, especially football, you know that the Philadelphia Eagles fans take their team seriously – as in live and die seriously!

After all, this is a fan base that booed and tossed snowballs at Santa Claus and cheered when Cowboys star Michael Irvin couldn’t get up after being crushed on a hit that ended his career.

That’s how serious these fans are in Philly. Some say they take things way too far, others call it a passion for their team.

Nevertheless, when the newly acquired Slay retweeted a post that highlighted Dallas wideout Amari Cooper’s best plays ever, many Philly fans took offense.

Rex Ryan u sleep!!! https://t.co/xc2HKCmUM4 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) April 3, 2020

Darius, you’re not in Detroit anymore. If you think fans in Motown were tough, after this simple post, just think what they will be saying on social media if you have a bad game or two.

Eagles fans react to Slay – remind him he is in Philly now

Darius cmon man. You an eagle now. — David (@DavidsFakeAcc) April 3, 2020

While some fans defended Slay saying he can still cheer for other players in the league, it only drove the Philly fan base that much more.

Philly fans on Big Play Slay after Retweet….Not the best way to get on the fans' side,,,You're not in (Kansas) — Motown anymore! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BEPGS5AJuG — Pigskin Glory (@PigskinGlory) April 5, 2020

While this will most likely blow over with no ramifications, the last thing any player wants to do when they are new to Eagles Nation is get off on the wrong side with the fans.

Slay was hailed as a star in Detroit, and odds are that he will be loved in Philadelphia as well. However, this fan base makes no apologies for their actions.

A bad start for Slay following his slight love fest for a Cowboys player is not the way to get off on the right foot.

In fairness to Slay, he was defending Cooper – along with many other NFL players – following comments from former head coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan ripped the Cowboys for signing Cooper to a huge deal this offseason.

“I wouldn’t have paid this guy,” Ryan said. “To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. He doesn’t show up on the road. … When he gets the top corners, that guy disappears.”

Nevertheless, in many Eagles fans’ eyes, you don’t compliment the enemy!

Slay’s signed a deal that will keep him in Philly until 2024 when he can become an unrestricted free agent.