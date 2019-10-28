Darius Slay Eagles trade rumors: Philadelphia has strong interest in Lions star, Chiefs too

Darius Slay trade rumors are heating up as the NFL trade deadline nears. Could the Detroit Lions actually be ready to unload arguably their best player in the defensive secondary?

If the rumors are correct, and the price is right, the Lions are ready to listen.

Slay upset

Darius Slay was very vocal when the Lions traded away his counterpart Quandre Diggs just a few days ago. Now could the Lions Pro-Bowl corner be the next to be shipped out of town?

He's over a year younger (turns 29 in Jan) than Chris Harris (turns 31 in June) and better suited to play outside (where they need help). Also has good size, runs well. Played for Schwartz in 2013 with Lions. Signed through 2020 ($10m non guaranteed base salary next season). https://t.co/hof3OIq1vF — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 28, 2019

Multiple reports indicate that the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for cornerback help ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, including NFL guru Adam Caplan.

Caplan tweeted out that the Eagles are reportedly interested after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen comments on Monday’s edition of SportsCenter.

“They’re taking a shot at Darius Slay of the Lions, but the price tag on Slay is very, very high,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Monday on SportsCenter.

Eagles defensive coordinator – and former Lions head coach – Jim Schwartz knows a lot about Slay already and it seems he would love to add No. 23 to his defense.

The Eagles aren’t the only one eyeing Slay. CBS indicates that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested as well.

Lions setting up for something big?

The Lions are 3-3-1 at the halfway point (Week 8) of the season.

While Lions fans know that “what if’s” don’t win you titles, the Lions faithful in Motown know that the team is better than their record indicates.

So if the team is improving, why trade away Slay following a deal that sent away Quandre Diggs?

The Lions are starting to believe they can beat anyone – and let’s be honest, Detroit got robbed against Green Bay, and Kansas City sure had some referee love on their final drive against the Lions in Week 4, but they are far from being out of a Wild Card spot.

Now fans are asking, could the Lions be clearing space to make a big move at the trade deadline?

The only positive is Detroit would clear up a lot of cap room if Slay was traded, especially on the heels of the Diggs deal.

Nevertheless, fans in Motown are saying things they haven’t said in years about the Lions. They actually believe they are a good team. So how do you get better by trading away two of your best defensive backs?

Remember, Slay is still a part of the Lions, but he did hold out of training camp, even though he has 2-years on his current deal. Those kinds of things don’t hold well with management.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

24-hours and counting until the trade deadline ends. It is going to be interesting, that’s for sure.