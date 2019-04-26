Home > Sport > NFL

Daniel Jones reaction: Here’s what Giants fans and the internet had to say

26th April 2019 6:54 PM ET
Daniel Jones
The Daniel Jones reaction to his pick in 2019 NFL draft was a Giant meltdown. Pic credit: ACC Digital Network/YouTube

New York Giants fans took to social media on Thursday to express shock and outrage when, with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones out of Duke.

Although Giants fans knew their team might draft a quarterback in the first round, most expected it would be Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State.

The giant meltdown on social media following the decision to take Jones with the sixth overall pick came despite the fact there had been speculation before the draft that the New York Giants might be considering the Duke quarterback.

Even then, most fans hadn’t taken the rumors seriously and some thought it was only a ruse. Others thought that even if the team selected Jones, it would be later in the first round with their 17th overall pick.

Giants fans certainly do not seem thrilled to have Daniel Jones as their quarterback and you can’t appreciate the intensity of the meltdown that the choice of Daniel Jones as Eli Manning’s successor generated among fans until you see the Twitter reactions:

And things got really ugly on Giants’ tweeter feed after the team tweeted their choice to fans.

Even Dwayne Haskins couldn’t suppress a chuckle and a shrug when the announcement was made.

The results of the poll of Giants fans speaks for itself.

The latest decision by Dave Gettleman and his team comes after Giants fans watched the franchise trade top talents, such as linebacker Olivier Vernon and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

