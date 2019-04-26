Daniel Jones reaction: Here’s what Giants fans and the internet had to say

New York Giants fans took to social media on Thursday to express shock and outrage when, with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones out of Duke.

Although Giants fans knew their team might draft a quarterback in the first round, most expected it would be Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State.

The giant meltdown on social media following the decision to take Jones with the sixth overall pick came despite the fact there had been speculation before the draft that the New York Giants might be considering the Duke quarterback.

Even then, most fans hadn’t taken the rumors seriously and some thought it was only a ruse. Others thought that even if the team selected Jones, it would be later in the first round with their 17th overall pick.

Giants fans certainly do not seem thrilled to have Daniel Jones as their quarterback and you can’t appreciate the intensity of the meltdown that the choice of Daniel Jones as Eli Manning’s successor generated among fans until you see the Twitter reactions:

Giants fans can’t believe it… pic.twitter.com/0ycB2hs4HS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019

#Giants fan reaction to the Daniel Jones pick. pic.twitter.com/lIOhVayumF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

This is the worst day of my life. I feel like I’m in a bad nightmare but I keep pinching myself and it’s still real. The @Giants actually just picked Daniel Jones. I hate everything. pic.twitter.com/LWiE6Yakfp — Snacks Curry (@DoubleVodkaDon) April 26, 2019

My roommate @jesseweinberger is a huge Giants fan (huge enough to wear a jersey to watch TV). He had one wish for the #NFLDraft: don’t draft Daniel Jones. You can probably guess who they drafted. pic.twitter.com/9Hy9yxRcXh — Andrew Ettinger (@ettinger) April 26, 2019

Jim, from New York City, is a Giants fan…He was NOT happy about their first-round pick of QB Daniel Jones. "He's not a leader—HE'S A CHILD!" 😡😂 Full rant below 👇 pic.twitter.com/ff1DsBUlIW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2019

These Daniel Jones highlights are pretty impressive against Quinnipiac. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 26, 2019

Carson Wentz vs Daniel Jones twice a year. pic.twitter.com/01LwRMYgDN — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) April 26, 2019

That fan who won 100 years of Giants tickets just gave them back. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 26, 2019

Giants fans, do you think Daniel Jones is the answer?

Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/hZ7zHxSE2t — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) April 26, 2019

Giants fans are not thrilled to have Daniel Jones as their next franchise quarterback… pic.twitter.com/RvqL544iHX — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) April 26, 2019

Gettleman says that either he knows what he is doing or he is a rabbit’s foot. It’s becoming clearer which it is. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) April 26, 2019

Joe Budden’s reaction to the Giants drafting Daniel Jones 💀 (via @Cyn_Santana)pic.twitter.com/n5HahMnzRe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019

Jets fans are laughing at us…and the worst part is they have every right to. — Peter Wader (@Pksoze) April 26, 2019

And things got really ugly on Giants’ tweeter feed after the team tweeted their choice to fans.

Check out Daniel Jones workout at this year's NFL Combine. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 26, 2019

We are the new Cleveland Browns — 2Seven (@cjudge27) April 26, 2019

Literally no body likes this pick — James Velardo (@jrv60) April 26, 2019

Im so disgusted this is the franchise i root for….. i quit — Just 'Tony' (@PlzCallMeTony) April 26, 2019

Even Dwayne Haskins couldn’t suppress a chuckle and a shrug when the announcement was made.

Here's the reaction of Dwayne Haskins to the #Giants passing on him in favor of Daniel Jones at 6th overall.pic.twitter.com/auSHdiNSSs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

Wait for it. Dwayne Haskins' reaction when the Giants passed on him to take Duke QB Daniel Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3bZTcAi0l — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) April 26, 2019

The results of the poll of Giants fans speaks for itself.

Will Daniel Jones be an elite quarterback for the Giants one day? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 26, 2019

The latest decision by Dave Gettleman and his team comes after Giants fans watched the franchise trade top talents, such as linebacker Olivier Vernon and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.