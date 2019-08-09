Daniel Jones first drive: Watch Giants rookie quarterback debut with perfect touchdown drive

The 2019 Week 1 NFL preseason schedule got underway Thursday evening, and for New York Giants fans, all eyes were on Daniel Jones. The fans in New York weren’t happy when Jones’ name was called in the 2019 NFL Draft this past spring. Now, after just one drive in the first preseason game, fans are quickly changing their tune.

Bad to good overnight?

Yes, it is just the preseason. Still, for rookies and NFL vets trying to make a squad, it is everything. Well, if first impressions matter, the Giants may have something special with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was one of the biggest storylines from the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft – and not for the best reasons. When you get drafted in the first round out of Duke, fans are usually talking basketball, not football.

Nevertheless, the Giants shocked everyone at the draft and around the country by selecting Jones with the sixth overall pick. Social media lit up like a Christmas tree. Jones was even booed by fans when he attended the New York Yankees game in June, with several fans chanting “we wanted Haskins” referring that they hoped the Giants would have selected Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins. Those same fans may now be ready to get on the Daniel Jones bandwagon

Daniel Jones told me previously he didn't hear the boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd back in the spring. I asked #NYGiants rookie QB if he heard the cheers tonight as he stepped on the MetLife Stadium field for the first time. "Oh yeah, I heard them. Pretty cool." pic.twitter.com/sSuZsV2oDq — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 9, 2019

Perfect vs Jets

Once again not to put the cart in front of the horse so to speak, but Jones had every reason to crumble in the New York spotlight – and he didn’t. In fact, he must have thought the dark blue jerseys were Duke players because he looked just fine Thursday night in his NFL debut.

In the end, Jones looked flawless in his 5-5 performance that resulted in a touchdown. The rookie finished his quick debut 5-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown pass caught by Bennie Fowler. Start spreading the news, a new quarterback may be on the horizon in the Big Apple.