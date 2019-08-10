Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: Browns player who lied to get on team, is already the best story of the 2019 NFL season

If you have not heard of Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, you soon will. His story is a great one, especially if you are a sports fan.

Actually, his story is a great inspiration for anyone in any field that believes in themselves. For fans of the hit baseball movie “Major League,” Sheehy-Guiseppi is a real-life Willie Mays Hayes!

Put me in coach

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi didn’t go to Alabama, Michigan or Ohio State. In fact, he didn’t go to a major college at all. When Sheehy-Guiseppi ran back a touchdown against the Washington Redskins on Thursday evening, the average fan at the game may have wondered why the Browns celebrated like they won the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t just the fact that Sheehy-Guiseppi scored, it was that he was even on the field in the first place.

The 24-year-old’s path to the NFL is something that Hollywood needs to get a hold of, unlike any other.

Four months ago, Sheehy-Guiseppi was reportedly sleeping outside a Miami gym after spending his last $200 on training for his big moment – a moment that was based on a lie, but just a little white lie.

WHAT A MOMENT 😭 Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returns a punt 86 yards for a TD — and the whole bench clears to celebrate pic.twitter.com/anLZ3EEgAT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019

The tryout based on a lie?

Sheehy-Guiseppi showed up to the Browns training camp claiming that he knew the team’s vice president of player personnel, Alonzo Highsmith. He then introduced himself to Highsmith and talked his way into a spot alongside the invited players.

Now, even though Sheehy-Guiseppi had fibbed a bit, he had his foot in the door and he made the most of it. He impressed coaches with his catching abilities and ran an impressive 40-yard dash in just 4.38 seconds.

Sheehy-Guiseppi impressed the scouts enough to get a chance to play in the preseason opener and as you can see, the rest is history in the making.

While he hasn’t officially earned a roster spot with Cleveland, you just have to believe he will.