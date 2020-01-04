Dallas Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis also on radar

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The search for the new Dallas Cowboys head coach is underway. After the Cowboys announced they were parting ways with Jason Garrett, they are now looking for the best man to fill the vacancy.

Actually, the Cowboys haven’t officially announced that Garrett’s time is done, but he is. Trust me.

ESPN indicates that the Cowboys plan to move on from current head coach Jason Garrett, though no decision has been announced by the team. Garrett’s contract expires on Jan. 14 so perhaps the announcement will come at that time. You never know with Jerry Jones.

Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy

It looks like the first meeting for the new head coaching position may go to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

From @GMFB Weekend: The #Cowboys are slated to meet with ex-#Packers coach Mike McCarthy in the coming days, sources say. While they have not officially moved on from coach Jason Garrett, they are beginning their search. Ex-#Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has also drawn interest. pic.twitter.com/Q9oxlh1dEC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out on Saturday that the Cowboys plan to meet with McCarthy.