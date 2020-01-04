Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!
Dallas Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis also on radar
4th January 2020 2:02 PM ET
The search for the new Dallas Cowboys head coach is underway. After the Cowboys announced they were parting ways with Jason Garrett, they are now looking for the best man to fill the vacancy.
Actually, the Cowboys haven’t officially announced that Garrett’s time is done, but he is. Trust me.
ESPN indicates that the Cowboys plan to move on from current head coach Jason Garrett, though no decision has been announced by the team. Garrett’s contract expires on Jan. 14 so perhaps the announcement will come at that time. You never know with Jerry Jones.
Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy
It looks like the first meeting for the new head coaching position may go to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.
From @GMFB Weekend: The #Cowboys are slated to meet with ex-#Packers coach Mike McCarthy in the coming days, sources say. While they have not officially moved on from coach Jason Garrett, they are beginning their search. Ex-#Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has also drawn interest. pic.twitter.com/Q9oxlh1dEC
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out on Saturday that the Cowboys plan to meet with McCarthy.
Rapoport reported that the Cowboys and McCarthy are scheduled to meet up sometime in the next few days to discuss the coaching vacancy.
During his 13-years with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy racked up a record of 125-77. Before he took over as the head coach in Green Bay, McCarthy also coached with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers before landing his first head coaching gig in Green Bay.
Marvin Lewis also on radar
Ian Rapoport also mentioned in his tweet that the Cowboys have an interest in talking to former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.
Lewis spent 2019 as a special adviser at Arizona State University. During his 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, Lewis took his team to the postseason seven different times.
That’s the good news. The bad news is the Bengals never won a postseason game. They finished 0-7 under Lewis in the playoffs.
Lewis’ career coaching record in the regular season stands at 131–122–3.