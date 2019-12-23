Dallas Cowboys still have chance to make playoffs: Here is what needs to happen

The Dallas Cowboys just needed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to clinch a spot in the playoffs with home-field advantage in at least one playoff game.

Dallas lost and looked terrible doing so. They didn’t score one single touchdown, Dak Prescott only completed 56 percent of his passes, and Ezekiel Elliott only had 13 carries in the game, despite the Cowboys defense keeping it close.

"Zeke in his career against Philly has 115 yards a game — Dallas is 5-0. Yesterday, you give him 13 carries (47 yards). … Your QB has a shoulder injury and you throw the ball 44 times. The game plan was flawed from the start. The Cowboys beat themselves." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/mQPvxa6k3i — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 23, 2019

However, all hope is not lost and the Dallas Cowboys can still make the playoffs. Here is how.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins

The first thing the Dallas Cowboys have to do is beat the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins are on a three-game losing streak and lost more than that Sunday against the New York Giants. They also lost quarterback Dwayne Haskins to injury.

With Haskins out to protect him from further injuries in an already lost season, Washington will turn to Case Keenum to finish off the season.

Keenum hasn’t started a game since October and he was the quarterback when the Cowboys beat the Redskins back in September, 31-21.

This is a winnable game. If the Cowboys lose they are out but if they win, they have a chance.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

If the Dallas Cowboys win their game over the Washington Redskins, they need the New York Giants to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles and Giants played just two weeks ago and Philadelphia needed overtime to beat the Giants, 23-17.

Here is the key. Eli Manning started that game, his first action since September. While Manning looked decent in that game, he is not the weapon that Daniel Jones is.

In the Giants 41-35 win over the Redskins last week, Daniel Jones threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns. Saquon Barkley ran for 189 yards and a touchdown. That kind of offensive performance would destroy the Eagles.

“I am so sick and tired of watching the underachieving nightmare that the 2019 Dallas Cowboys were… For me it was one long vomit-ride.”@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Cowboys 17-9 loss to the Eagles pic.twitter.com/pJfGNoENoW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 23, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles would have the same record and be 1-1 against each other. That leaves it up to divisional record, which the Cowboys would take at 5-1 if that scenario plays out.

The chance of both of those results happening are slim, especially with the Giants and Redskins having nothing to play for, but there is still a chance the Dallas Cowboys can force their way into the playoffs.