Dallas Cowboys rumors: Urban Meyer would ‘Absolutely’ love to be their next coach

The Dallas Cowboys are sputtering. Following their loss to the New York Jets last Sunday, their third straight, social media was climbing the walls to get after head coach Jason Garrett.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists that he isn’t thinking of firing Garrett, that may change if they continue piling up the losses.

Urban Meyer wants in

While the Cowboys aren’t currently in the market for a new head coach, if they miss the postseason after a 3-0 start, they will be.

If the position becomes open, there’s already one well-qualified candidate who is more than interested in the job. That would be one Urban Meyer.

The former Ohio State coach has never held a job at the pro level, however in a recent interview on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Meyer was asked if he believed OU head coach Lincoln Riley would be interested in taking the Cowboys coaching job if it became available.

He was also asked if he would be interested in the position. Meyer, without hesitation, said he would be all ears if Dallas came knocking.

“That’s the New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys, that’s the one. Great city, you got Dak Prescott, you got Zeke Elliott, you got a loaded team, and I can’t speak for [Lincoln Riley] obviously — I hate to even speculate — because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you kind of say, ‘I gotta go do that.'”

Breaking his vow?

Now, even though no one has reached out to Meyer at all about coaching in Big D, he sure sounds like he would jump at the opportunity.

However, isn’t this the same guy who said he is “done with coaching, period,” when he left Ohio State at the end of last season?

He sure did. But you have to know guys like Meyer may need a break or two from the game, but their heart and drive never leaves it.

That was evident in Meyer after Colin Cowherd point-blank asked him if he would be open to taking the head coaching job in Dallas if the Cowboys contacted him.

“Absolutely. Absolutely.” Meyer said. “That one? Yes.”

Get ready Dallas, because if things don’t change in a hurry, you may be getting a new head coach just in time for Christmas.