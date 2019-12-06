Dallas Cowboys rumors: Urban Meyer heavy favorite to replace Jason Garrett in 2020

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are flying off the shelf following the Cowboys lackluster performance against the Chicago Bears on Thursday evening. The countdown clock is running on who will be the next coach in Dallas, and the new Las Vegas odds favorite may be the perfect fit.

It’s over Jason

Jason Garrett has run his course in Dallas. It’s over, and everyone knows it. The only thing that would save Garrett’s job in Big D is winning the struggling NFC East, then somehow advancing to the Super Bowl. That’s not happening.

NFL experts and Las Vegas oddsmakers alike believe that Garrett is coaching his last season in Dallas – but who is next in line to the throne? Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer is going to Dallas, just watch! If not he will at least be offered a boatload of money to do so. He's the fav to take over in 2020 (odds via Betonline) pic.twitter.com/IrMlwxxwPw — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 6, 2019

Meyer has been linked to several teams since he left Ohio State last season, however, now that the rubber is about to meet the road in Dallas, Vegas experts have Meyer listed as the clear favorite to take over the reins.

Meyer is a 3/1 favorite to take over as the Cowboys man in charge in 2020.

Meyer following Harbaugh?

While many may question if Meyer can make the jump from the college game to the NFL, they shouldn’t. Meyer has that “it” factor. While he won’t like this comparison, he has the skill to coach at every lever like his former Big Ten rival Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh made the jump from Stanford to San Francisco with excellent results. After he left the Niners, Harbaugh chose to go back to his Alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Meyer has that same look. He did well at a tough school in Ohio State, and he can relate to today’s players. Also, he could reunite with former OSU star Ezekiel Elliott.

The other favorites listed right behind Urban Meyer to take over for Jason Garrett in 2020 are Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, the aforementioned Jim Harbaugh, Alabama’s Nick Saban, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.