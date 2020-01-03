Dallas Cowboys reportedly move on from Jason Garrett as their head coach

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

When the NFL season ended, the New York Giants fired their head coach and the Washington Redskins hired their new head coach. However, the Dallas Cowboys did nothing with Jason Garrett.

After three different meetings this week between Jason Garrett, team owner Jerry Jones, and team executive Stephen Jones, the Cowboys have finally reportedly moved on from Jason Garrett as their head coach.

ESPN broke the news on Thursday night that sources say that not only will the Dallas Cowboys move on from Jason Garrett, but that the head coach will no longer be part of their organization moving forward.

With that said, the source also said that it was with “abundance of care and respect,” for Garrett. Jerry Jones has said many times that he is very fond of Jason Garrett.

There were many fans who were worried that the Dallas Cowboys would end up bringing back Garrett, despite his fourth 8-8 finish as the coach.

Other fans speculated that the Cowboys could consider moving Jason Garrett to a general manager-type position since he has an amazing eye for talent, and it was just his coaching that held Dallas back.

Neither of those things is likely true now, as ESPN reports, when his contract expires on January 14, he will no longer be part of the organization in any role.

In nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett ended his tenure with more wins than any other Cowboys coach not named Tom Landry. Garrett only had one losing season (2015) but he also only had four winning seasons, with the other four sitting at .500.

Jason Garrett, despite having names like Tony Romo, DeMarco Murray, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and three of the best offensive linemen in the NFL on offense, only made it to the playoffs three times in his career as a head coach.

In those three appearances, Dallas went 2-3 and was one-and-done in 2016 despite having the best record in the NFC (13-3).

This will be the first time the Dallas Cowboys have undertaken a search for a new head coach since Bill Parcells retired following the 2006 season. They hired Wade Phillips then, and then Dallas fired him, and Garrett replaced him in the middle of the 2010 NFL season.