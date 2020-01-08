Dallas Cowboys putting together an all-star coaching staff for 2020

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Dallas Cowboys hired a man who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy and they are now piecing together the rest of their coaching staff.

The Cowboys are going all out, which comes as no surprise since Jerry Jones has always looked at bringing in top names to run the offensive and defensive units.

Starting off, McCarthy plans to hire Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator. This is a reunion since Nolan was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers when he hired McCarthy to be his offensive coordinator.

Nolan last served as the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2017-2019. He also served as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2012-2014), Miami Dolphins (2010-2011), Denver Broncos (2009), Baltimore Ravens (2002-2004), New York Jets (2000), Washington Redskins (1997-1999), and New York Giants (1993-1996)

From a source in New Orleans on news Mike Nolan headed to #Cowboys to join Mike McCarthy: “That’s what I’ve heard in the building… Mike came by and said goodbye. I’d say it’s pretty certain” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2020

The next move for Mike McCarthy was to keep Kellan Moore as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. In three seasons, Moore moved from a backup quarterback to the quarterbacks’ coach to the offensive coordinator.

In 2019, the Cowboys ranked first overall in offense with 431.5 yards per game and 27.1 points per game (sixth-best). This was his first season as offensive coordinator and McCarthy hopes to groom him into a star.

The Washington Huskies also want Kellen Moore to be their offensive coordinator, but NFL.com reports Moore is more likely to stay in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

The most recent news surrounds the position of the special teams’ coordinator. NFL.com also reports that McCarthy wants to hire John Fassel, the Los Angeles Rams’ special teams coordinator to take on the same position in Dallas.

Fassel’s contract expired following the 2019 NFL season, so he can talk to whoever he wants. Fassel, 45, ended 2016 as the interim head coach after the team fired Jeff Fisher in Week 14. He stayed with the Rams and new head coach Sean McVay.

In 2019, the Cowboys struggled on special teams, keeping a bad kicker, even after he blew one too many kicks and allowing too many plays on returns. The Cowboys ranked 30th in the NFL in 2019 on special teams.