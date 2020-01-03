Dallas Cowboys next head coaching odds released: Josh McDaniels leads the way

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It took the Dallas Cowboys almost a week to come to a decision, but the news last night revealed they are parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett. Now, the betting odds on who will be their next head coach have arrived.

The odds come via sportsbetting.ag and it reveals that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leads the odds at 3-1, meaning you can bet $1 to win $3 if he becomes the next Cowboys head coach.

It also means that there is no clear cut favorite to take over as the next Dallas Cowboys head coach.

There is only a difference of $4 between the favorite and the seventh name on the list of odds, Matt Rhule (7-1 odds).

Here is a look at the top 11 names with the best odds to be the Dallas Cowboys head coach in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season:

Josh McDaniels +300

Robert Saleh +400

Lincoln Riley +500

Greg Roman +600

Urban Meyer +600

Eric Bienemy +700

Matt Rhule +700

Dan Mullen +1000

Gary Kubiak +1000

Mike Zimmer +1000

Jim Harbaugh +1200

Looking at the names on the list, there are some obvious choices and some longshots. For example, the odds of luring Jim Harbaugh away from the Michigan Wolverines to return to the NFL are not high.

Likewise, there is little chance Mike Zimmer leaves the head coaching position at the Minnesota Vikings for the Dallas Cowboys, even with his past relationship with the team. Zimmer was the Cowboys offensive coordinator under Bill Parcells.

Gary Kubiak is another longshot, as it was health problems that caused him to step away from head coaching in the NFL.

Immediately following Josh McDaniels, who will be the offensive coordinator for this weekend’s New England Patriots playoff game, is Robert Saleh.

Saleh is the current defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. That seems to be the opposite of what the Cowboys problems were in 2019, and Dallas might be looking for a bright offensive mind.

That brings up the third choice in Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. While Riley is always a top choice for NFL head coaching positions (he had two straight Heisman winners for OU at quarterback), he seems to enjoy working with kids in college.

Up next is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a man who worked wonders with Lamar Jackson this season. Another offensive coordinator in the Kansas City Chiefs Eric Bienemy is also on the list, someone who has helped make Patrick Mahomes an MVP candidate.

Rounding out the list are college football coaches, including legend Urban Meyer, Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule, and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen.