Dallas Cowboys looking at Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new head coach as they remain expected to let Jason Garrett go when his contract expires on January 14.

There are a few names on their list and they have already interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Now, Ian Rapoport reveals that the Dallas Cowboys are also expected to “take the temperature” of Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys search is ongoing, and expect them to take the temperature of #OU's Lincoln Riley, too. Meanwhile, coach Jason Garrett told his assistants still under contract they don't need to come to work until this gets sorted out. pic.twitter.com/dVyMbXBXx6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

This is something the Oklahoma Sooners fans have had to get used to through the years, as their continued success at the top of the college football world has resulted in their last two head coaches — Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley — always hearing their names mentioned for other jobs.

Bob Stoops stuck around and never took another coaching job — finally retiring from head coaching a few years back (he is coming back to the XFL this year).

Sooners’ fans have to hope that Lincoln Riley is the same sort of head coach.

The Oklahoma Sooners will make it hard for Lincoln Riley to leave his job if the Dallas Cowboys come calling.

Riley has a 36-6 record as the Sooners head coach and has taken them to three Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. Riley also had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

The University of Oklahoma has rewarded him for his success.

Oklahoma pays Riley $6 million a year — the ninth highest contract in the country for college football coaches. There are escalators that will make his final year (2024) worth $6.6 million.

He also gets bonuses each year he chooses not to leave the program. On June 1, a $700,000 bonus arrives for Riley staying. On April 1, 2021, Riley gets another $1 million bonus for staying.

There is also the fact that Riley seems to really enjoy developing kids into true superstar college football players — something NFL coaches miss out on.

While betting odds have Lincoln Riley as a top candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position, he is still a longshot in real life.