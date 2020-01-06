Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as new head coach

The Dallas Cowboys search for a new head coach went much faster than their decision to finally let Jason Garrett go.

While it took the Cowboys a full week and three meetings to finally cut ties with Jason Garrett, it only took them three days after interviewing Mike McCarthy to choose to hire him as their new head coach.

This is kind of shocking since it means they won’t even try to interview people like Josh McDaniels and chose not to go the college route with someone like Lincoln Riley.

NFL.com broke the news early on Monday morning, pome day after they officially announced the team was moving on from Garrett.

The Cowboys are set to hire Mike McCarthy to take the reins in Dallas as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Sources: The #Cowboys are focused on hiring former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy. They are currently in talks. A day after firing Jason Garrett, it appears they have their guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy informed the other teams he talked with that he’s out. He’s in for Dallas. https://t.co/K1wthhUwru — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

While some Dallas Cowboys fans might not like this move since Mike McCarthy struggled to win playoff games with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, the fact is he won a Super Bowl with the Packers — something the Dallas Cowboys have not done in over 20 years.

Mike McCarthy was the Green Bay Packers head coach from 2006-2018. In his 13 seasons in Green Bay, he took them to the playoffs nine times.

His final season saw the team go 4-7-1 but two years before that, they were 10-6 and went to the NFC Championship gamer against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy’s overall NFL record as a head coach is 125-77-2 (.618) and his Green Bay Packers won a Super Bowl in 2010. Against the Dallas Cowboys, McCarthy had a 7-3 record.

Jason Garrett’s biggest downfall was only winning two playoff games in his 10 seasons as the Cowboys head coach. Mike McCarthy’s playoff record is 10-8 (.566), which is something the Cowboys have not seen since the days of Jimmy Johnson.

The Dallas Cowboys announcement should come later this week, and it is unclear if McCarthy retains any of Jason Garrett’s assistants.