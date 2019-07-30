Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliot sued $20 million for alleged cover-up conspiracy with police in car crash case

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliot have been sued for $20 million for allegedly conspiring with Frisco PD to cover up information related to car a crash that happened in January 2017, which involved the Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot.

According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Ronnie Hill by attorney Larry Friedman, the cover-up happened to prevent Ezekiel Elliot from being sidelined from an NFC Divisional Round game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

The car crash occurred on January 11, 2017, about 4 days before the Cowboys were scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in the crucial playoff game.

The suit alleges that Zeke Elliot’s GMC Yukon SUV ran into Ronnie Hill’s BMW 750 when Elliot was rushing to a practice at the Cowboys facility.

Hill claimed Zeke was at fault. The suit alleges he was running late for the practice and whilst rushing to get their on time, he ran a red light.

The suit says that Frisco PD later released a statement that described the crash as “minor.” But according to Hill, the police statement was misleading because the impact of the collision was so great that the two vehicles became stuck together and they had to get a tow truck to pull them apart.

Hill said the crash caused damages of more than $33,000 to his BMW, and he suffered “serious” injuries.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

Gary Brown, the Dallas Cowboys running backs coach, came to the scene of the accident and reassured Hill that they (the Dallas Cowboys) “will take care of everything,” according to the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost the crucial game 34 to 31, despite Elliot’s brilliant show on the field. And after game, Hill says Cowboys did not fulfil their promise to “take care of everything,”. So Hill is suing Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys $20 million for damages.

The lawsuit alleges that The Dallas Cowboys and Frisco PD conspired to “cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”

It goes on to say: “If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game.”

“My client is suing for compensation for his injuries and wants his day in court,” Hill’s attorney Larry Friedman said, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Frisco PD and Dallas Cowboys did not immediately comment on the lawsuit. Elliot’s representative also did not comment.

However, Friedman accused Elliot of believing he was above the law. Friedman added that although Elliot admitted liability, he refused to take responsibly.

“He doesn’t follow any rules. As a citizen and a member of our community he has a duty to obey the law and act responsibly, especially while driving a motor vehicle,” Friedman said, according to TMZ.

“There are no exemptions for running backs or members of the Dallas Cowboys.”