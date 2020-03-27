Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott back in negotiations on new contract

The Dallas Cowboys gave Dak Prescott the franchise tag when NFL free agency began so he couldn’t leave for another team.

The clock then started ticking. The two sides had until July to decide if they could work out a long-term deal of if Dak would sign the deal and play under the franchise tag.

It looks like both sides want to avoid that.

Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys talking

Despite the coronavirus shutting down most non-essential industries and not allowing NFL teams to even go to the office, the NFL offseason is still in session.

NFL owners, general managers, and team officials are able to work from home, and thanks to the internet can still practice social distancing while having multi-person conference calls.

That is why teams are still able to sign free agents despite not being able to see them face-to-face. That helped the Cowboys sign Amari Cooper to a contract extension.

That is what they hope allows them to sign Dak Prescott as ESPN reports the two sides are back at the table, discussing a long-term deal.

We also finally know what the holdup is.

The Dallas Cowboys already offered Dak over $100 million, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks, but they wanted to sign him to a five-year deal.

Dak Prescott only wanted a four-year deal. That would make Prescott 31 when it came time for his next deal, where he could get another big payday.

Dak Prescott franchise tag

If the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott don’t come to an agreement, he would play this season for the franchise tag price of around $33 million.

Then, next year the Cowboys could slap the franchise tag on him again and play the same game for even more money if he says no.

Russell Wilson is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, at $35 million. Ben Roethlisberger is paid $34 million, and both Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers are paid $33.5 million.

The deal the Cowboys have offered Prescott is close to that total anyway. Still, they would like to lock him up to ensure that their core offense of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper are intact for a possible Super Bowl run.

Plus, Dallas has to want to sign Prescott now before Patrick Mahomes comes due for his first contract extension, which is expected to reach around $40 million a year.

It would also be better for Dak Prescott to sign the deal. The contract would give him a big guarantee. If he is injured, that guarantee comes to him no matter what.

If Prescott is injured in 2020, he has no security past this season’s pay. If he doesn’t sign a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott is betting on himself.