Dallas Cowboys add veteran running back Alfred Morris amidst Ezekiel Elliott holdout

Ezekiel Elliott has not shown up to training camp as he wants an extension on his contract two years before free agency. While the Dallas Cowboys made an offer, Elliott headed to Cabo without giving them an answer.

Jerry Jones said that a team can win a Super Bowl without the NFL rushing leader, and Dallas didn’t seem too worried about Elliott not showing up.

The Cowboys have now added some insurance.

Dallas signed free agent running back Alfred Morris to join the team. The contract was a one-year deal that brings Morris back to the team he played for from 2016-17.

While playing with the Cowboys in those two seasons, Morris ran for 790 yards and three touchdowns. He backed up Ezekiel Elliott both years, with 2016 being Zeke’s rookie season.

In 2018, Morris played for the San Francisco 49ers, where he featured in 11 games and ran for 428 yards with two touchdowns while backing up Matt Breida

He spent his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins, running for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

In 2012, he ran for more yards than anyone but Adrian Peterson, and that was the season Peterson ran for over 2,000 yards.

Last season, Rod Smith backed up Ezekiel Elliott and only ran for 127 yards, making Morris a legitimate upgrade if he makes the Dallas Cowboys final roster by the regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys open their preseason on August 10 with a game at the San Francisco 49ers. It will air at 9 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.