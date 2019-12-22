Cowboys vs Eagles: Game time, channel, Vegas betting odds and how to watch live online

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2019 season as the team to beat in the NFC East. While they have stumbled around for much of the season, the 7-7 Cowboys can clinch the East today with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now or never for Cowboys

This past year may not have gone as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. However, with a win today against their hated rival Philadelphia Eagles, all will be well in Big D – for a moment anyway.

Dak Prescott is still hampering with a sore shoulder and a finger injury on his throwing hand. Yet these Cowboys are confident heading into Philadelphia following their big win against the Rams last weekend.

Why? Maybe because Jason Garrett has owned the Eagles during his time as head coach in Dallas.

Even though both teams are 7-7, Dallas can win the division with a win today simply because they already defeated Philly this season – by 27 points mind you.

The Cowboys are 7-2 in Philly under the eye of Jason Garrett. They have also won five of their past six games in the City of Brotherly Love.

One more stat that bodes well for the Cowboys heading into this game is the Ezekiel Elliott factor.

Elliott is 5-0 against the Eagles in his career. Not only does his team win when he suits-up, Zeke dominates.

CBS Sports indicates that Elliot has averaged 163 scrimmage yards per game with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) over that span. That is impressive!

Odds, how to watch live

The Cowboys have not been a road favorite often in 2019. Today they are. Dallas is currently listed as a 2.5 point favorite against the Eagles. The over/under point total is set at 46.

The big game will air nationally on FOX. Fans can also catch every play streaming live online through the FOX Sports Go App. Simply download the app on your smartphone or handheld device and you are good to go!

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.