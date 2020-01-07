Cowboys new head coach hiring puts Dallas as early NFC East, Super Bowl 2021 favorites

Jerry Jones once again showed he is all-in when it comes to being a Super Bowl team or bust. Jones wasted no time in hiring a proven winning head coach by signing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

With big expectations comes a big responsibility. While eight teams are battling it out for the 2020 Super Bowl championship right now, Las Vegas oddsmakers are already taking a look at the early 2020 division and 2021 Super Bowl odds.

Cowboys early favorites

Yes, the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season is still over seven months away, but the Dallas Cowboys are already one of the way-too-early favorites to win the NFC East.

What would you set the Cowboys Super Bowl odds at for next season with Mike McCarthy as their head coach? 🤔 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 6, 2020

They are also in the top 10 list of favorites to win the 2021 Super Bowl.

The Cowboys, along with the Washington Redskins, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the most bet upon teams every year in Las Vegas. So when you start talking future odds on the Boys, gamblers come a running!

East favorites

The Dallas Cowboys are full of individual talent — that we know. Yet they couldn’t make a run at the Super Bowl in Jason Garrett’s 10 seasons as the head coach.

The hiring of Mike McCarthy has not only made the Cowboys the favorites to beat in the NFC East once again, but they are also the early favorites in a big way.

NFC East 2020 Early Odds trackers is all about the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy getting early respect from many Vegas books. Dallas +180

Philly +300

N.Y. Giants +450

Redskins +700 — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) January 6, 2020

At +180, Dallas is once again set as the early favorite to win the NFC East. That line will most likely shift a bit following the NFL Draft and some possible offseason signings.

However, unless something catastrophic occurs, the Cowboys odds will only increase as next August nears.

The Cowboys are getting some way-too-early love by Super Bowl forecasters as well. Last season, the Cowboys were set at 25/1 before the season began. Already they have cut that down to 20/1.

Cowboys were 25-1 in the early 2020 Super Bowl odds: (Via Oddsshark) Patriots 7-1

Chiefs 8-1

Saints 9-1

Rams 11-1

Eagles 14-1

Chargers 15-1

Browns 15-1

Bears 19-1

Packers 19-1

Cowboys 25-1 WTE 2021 Super Bowl odds have Dallas at 20/1, behind only Balt, KC, N.O., and GB. — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) January 6, 2020

Is the Mike McCarthy effect taking place? It very well could be. Many experts believe that this team has too much talent to continue sputtering along in such a weak division.

The Redskins and Giants are rebuilding, so it should be a battle between the Cowboys and Eagles again in 2020.

If Mike McCarthy leads this team to the Super Bowl, he will become an instant legend in Big D.