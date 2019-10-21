Cowboys’ Jason Garrett responds to Urban Meyer’s comments about coaching job

The Dallas Cowboys players may have helped keep Jason Garrett’s head coaching job alive longer than some fans expected after a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Garrett was still asked about the situation involving the coaching rumors during a recent interview. In particular, he gave his reaction to the topic of comments made by Urban Meyer.

Garrett responds to Meyer comments

In their Sunday Night Football game, the Cowboys won at home 37-10 over the visiting Eagles. Many fans of the team and those of other teams, were quick to point out it was a win over a banged-up Eagles team.

Even so, the win eased some tensions. It made Garrett seem safe for the time being, as the rumor mill has been in overdrive for weeks concerning his possible firing.

Jason Garrett walking in like somebody who won’t face job security questions tonight pic.twitter.com/AKwxJcB9HE — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 21, 2019

The Cowboys were able to take over the NFC East division lead with a win on Sunday, as they’re now 4-3 overall. Not only that, it snapped the team’s disappointing three-game losing streak they’d been on.

As that skid was unfolding, many fans started a petition to fire Garrett. However, he’s still safe for now.

The Cowboys head coach appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Monday. When asked about Urban Meyer’s recent comments Garrett replied, “I don’t really think much about anything like that. I really just kind of focus on doing my job as well as I can do it each day. Fortunate to have the group of coaches we have.”

It’s the right attitude to have, especially after a win, but worrying about one’s job safety could put unnecessary stress on someone trying to make the right team decisions.

Luckily, he does have the assistance of that other group of coaches to help out.

Meyer’s comments about Cowboys’ job

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s comments came last week regarding the Cowboys head coaching job. They ignited burning hot rumors that Meyer was interested in taking over that role after his success at the college level.

However, his comments were taken out of context by many reports, driving up speculation that Meyer could be a candidate.

Urban Meyer on ⁦@TheHerd⁩: Anyone offered the Cowboys coaching job would have to consider it. “That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team…The one job in pro football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’” https://t.co/7ZLDbMylyp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 19, 2019

However, Meyer’s comments were with regards to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley being a potential candidate for the job if it were to open up in 2020.

Per CBS Sports, sources indicated Jones was “intrigued” by Riley should he decide to make a coaching change.

For now, Garrett seems to be safe in his role as the longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach. He’s held that job since 2010 and seems to be held with high regard by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

However, should the team start to slide again this season, don’t be surprised to see more rumors of potential successors popping up.