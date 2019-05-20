Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed after scuffle at Vegas EDC festival video

The Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed during the recent EDC festival happening in Las Vegas. As video footage has emerged, viewers are seeing exactly what transpired during the early morning music event altercation.

So far, no arrests have been made regarding the incident, but the NFL could still discipline the Cowboys star.

Elliott handcuffed after parking lot incident

The Cowboys running back and his girlfriend were amongst attendees at the recent Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Elliott was reportedly in a parking lot argument with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.

However, the argument carried over to security as Elliott approached one of the individuals. “You got something to say,” Elliott asked as he got into the security guard’s face.

As Elliott went chest-to-chest with the man, the man fell backward, crashing against a guard rail.

That altercation resulted in Elliott being placed in handcuffs as seen in the video below (originally via TMZ Sports).

Video of EZEKIEL ELLIOTT being put in handcuffs after knocking a man to the ground at a Las Vegas music festival this weekend #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/FNEblyKNTr — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) May 20, 2019

According to TMZ’s report, Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed for this incident, but his attorney said no arrests were made. Instead, the Cowboys star was detained for the incident.

Elliott detained, not arrested over the incident

His attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ Sports, “Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation. He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

The #EzekielElliott / @TMZ situation is one that we will likely be interviewing #Cowboys bosses Jerry and Stephen Jones about this afternoon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/kAJs4WbteW — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) May 20, 2019

If the NFL determines that Elliott violated any specific league policies he could face disciplinary action over that. They’ve already shown they have no qualms about doing that with Elliott.

In 2017, the league investigated him for physical abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

While Ezekiel Eliott wasn’t arrested over the allegations, the NFL determined there was enough reason to suspend the Cowboys running back for six games.