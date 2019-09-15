Colts vs. Titans fire footage: Twitter reacts with hot jokes after pre-game blaze hits field

A scene that doesn’t take place often erupted on the field ahead of the Colts vs. Titans game on Sunday. Fans watched as a fiery blaze emerged inside the Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium during the pre-game, surprising those in attendance.

The Titans’ fire quickly became viral too, as other football fans looked to see what happened at the Tennessee Titans game. Others provided their best jokes about the Colts vs. Titans fire on Twitter to take advantage of a fiery hot situation.

Tennessee Titans’ pre-game brings fiery blaze

Many pre-game entrances feature pyrotechnics or flames of fire shooting off as players emerge from the tunnel and go onto the gridiron. In Tennessee, their entrance provided more than just fire shooting off, but it actually kept on burning part of the equipment. The video below seems to be a fan’s first-hand footage from the stands as the fire blazed on the field.

A fire broke out prior to the Titans vs Colts game😳 (Via @coletheman18) pic.twitter.com/sRAyTbfKOI — The Talk🎙 (@TTalkSports) September 15, 2019

Here’s another look at the fire that broke out on the Tennessee Titans’ field ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. As shown below, black smoke filled the air near one section of the stadium.

Pyrotechnics mishap catches field on fire at Titans stadium in Nashville; blaze was quickly put out & it appears no one was injured pic.twitter.com/Kdas7uYWmj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2019

Another clip shows just a few seconds of footage much closer to the flames as they burned on. This clip shows a part of the equipment on fire.

Reports varied as to what caused the fire to break out, with 97.1 The Ticket indicating one of the flamethrowers that is part of the Titans pre-game intros tipped over. That may have caused another piece of equipment, such as a speaker involved in pre-game, to catch on fire. It also may have been the pyrotechnics machine that caught on fire, per reports.

At the Nissan Stadium in Nashville before the Tennessee Titans – Indianapolis Colts game today, a speaker caught fire on the field because of pyrotechnics. (No one was hurt) pic.twitter.com/PtO1Ofq047 — Peter Soregi (@PSoregi) September 15, 2019

Fans post humorous Twitter reactions

Luckily, there were personnel there to extinguish the fire and no serious harm was done to anyone in the stands. The game even started within a reasonable amount of time after the fire was put out. However, the news of the Colts vs. Titans fire spread like, well, wildfire, and Twitter users began to get to work with what they saw.

A number of Twitter users gave the game the obvious title based on how these two teams seem like they’ll be this season.

@BarstoolBigCat And the Colts/Titans game is already a dumpster fire… pic.twitter.com/I9pyR30MPk — Travis (@tw_cunningham) September 15, 2019

That carried over to jokes about the Titans’ chances at winning their division this NFL season.

BREAKING: The @Titans hopes and dreams of winning the AFC South go up in flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Xfu9EXFotr — Blue (@blue) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, some Titans fans felt the need to use it to show support for their squad in what many expected to be a hot win.

And another popular joke erupted with regard to the Titans and their “nice” stadium. It’s actually the 20th anniversary for Nissan, which first hosted a Titans preseason game back in August 1999.

Nissan Stadium is actually on fire… #Titans just can’t have nice things pic.twitter.com/D18c3VWbil — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) September 15, 2019

As of this report, Nissan Stadium is still standing just fine. The Titans were holding a small lead in the third quarter as well. Titans fans are hoping that a Colts team that lost Andrew Luck to retirement doesn’t make a hot comeback on the field to keep Tennessee winless.