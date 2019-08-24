Colts Super Bowl odds: How Andrew Luck retirement changed SB 54 odds for Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL. The Week 3 NFL preseason results have taken a back seat after this bombshell announcement! While fans across the country are rushing to update their fantasy football rosters and strategy, the state of Indiana is in shock. Not even the biggest NFL guru could have seen this move coming.

Luck retirement shocks NFL

Andrew Luck is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. So his decision to walk away from the game has left many fans stunned. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Saturday night that Luck has already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to inform him of the decision.

Not since Barry Sanders walked away from the Detroit Lions in 1999 has a top player in the league shocked fans by exiting in his prime. Unlike Sanders, Luck’s decision to leave the game he loves has more to do with injuries.

Luck has suffered many injuries since entering the NFL including a few that made him miss the entire 2017 season. From his shoulder to his kidney and ribs, the pounding Andrew Luck has taken over the years has caught up to him.

The odd thing about Luck retiring is that most fans believed he was back on top of his game. Last season, Luck won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year as he threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. He looked like he was back to his old self.

Colts Super Bowl odds

While fans are still stunned by the announcement of Andrew Luck retiring, sportsbooks wasted no time changing some of the Colts’ odds.

Westgate Sportsbook has the Colts falling from 12-1 to 30-1 after Andrew Luck announces he is leaving the NFL. pic.twitter.com/WuaJkdduxE — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) August 25, 2019

Their Week 1 game against the Chargers, in which they were listed as a four-point underdog, has been taken off the board. The Colts have also watched their odds to win the 2020 Super Bowl fall dramatically.

Just a few hours ago the Colts were listed at 12-1 odds to win the big game next February. Now they are set at 30-1 according to the Westgate in Las Vegas. Those odds may fall even further before Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off on September 5.