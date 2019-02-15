Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid finally settle collusion grievance case against the NFL

Colin Kaepernick has finally settled his collusion grievance against the NFL. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/admedia

When Colin Kaepernick chose to leave the San Francisco 49ers to test out free agency and couldn’t find a team that would sign him, he started a grievance case against the NFL.

Eric Reid joined him, although he eventually began playing for the Carolina Panthers.

The case was built around the fact that these two players knelt during the National Anthem to bring light to their cause of disparity based on race in America — specifically the number of young African American men gunned down in the streets by police officers.

Now, that grievance case has reached a settlement.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” attorney Mark Geragos and the NFL said a joint statement issued Friday (via ESPN).

The settlement is confidential so neither the NFL nor Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid are allowed to comment on it.

Kaepernick filed a grievance last fall under the collective bargaining agreement. He alleged that the NFL teams colluded to keep him from signing with a team due to the publicity he created when kneeling.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, several owners and other NFL execs were forced to turn over cellphone records and emails concerning Kaepernick.

Kaepernick first decided in 2016 that he wanted to take a stand about the plight of young African Americans in the United States and considered sitting during the National Anthem.

However, when he spoke to a retired Army Green Beret named Nate Boyer, that veteran suggested that Kaepernick kneel instead. According to the former military man, that would show respect for the flag while also proving his point.

However, the kneeling was not seen as respectful by many people, but as an insult to the flag. It was made worse when President Donald Trump made it clear that he believed the NFL should fire any player that kneels during the National Anthem.

The NFL Players Association filed the grievance on Eric Reid’s behalf, claiming that the NFL owners were influenced by Trump into colluding against the player. Kaepernick hired his own attorney.

While Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, he did take advantage of his contract with Nike, who created a campaign around him last year — a campaign that garnered a lot of protests but also was a huge success for the company.