Cleveland fans petition to suspend Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph following Myles Garrett suspension, Browns vs Steelers fight

The Steelers vs Browns fight that took place on Thursday evening isn’t going away anytime soon! While the actual scrum on the field is long over, it is now the Cleveland fans who are taking to social media and crying foul.

Browns petition for Mason Rudolph suspension

This is only going to get worse before it gets better. With the Browns losing star defensive end Myles Garrett for the rest of the season, including the playoffs if the Browns should make it that far, Cleveland fans believe that it is only fair that the Steelers lose Mason Rudolph for some time as well.

Since Rudolph wasn’t suspended at all, the Cleveland faithful started a petition at Change.org to see if they can make Rudolph’s suspension a reality.

In case you missed why Browns fans are so upset, here it is in a nutshell.

Crazy fight at the end of the #PITvsCLE game! Some people are going to be suspended for multiple games! Myles Garrett tries to attack Mason Rudolph with a helmet 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/RpLfbzl7ZO — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) November 15, 2019

With the game well in hand, and under 30 seconds to play, quarterback Mason Rudolph tossed a short pass to running back Trey Edmunds hoping for a big play. During the play, Garrett rushed in and threw Rudolph down on the ground.

The hit was not excessive, but with the game in hand, it seemed excessive to Rudolph.

On the replay, it did look like Garrett wanted to get in an extra shot on the Steelers quarterback right before the game had come to a close. The game was chippy right from the start — like most Steelers vs Browns games are.

Nevertheless, words were exchanged and chaos ensued — and that is when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and struck him with it. Browns’ fans are arguing that Rudolph grabbed Garrett’s facemask first, which caused Garrett’s reaction.

Garrett, who apologized for his actions after the game, never mentioned Rudolph pulling at his headgear before the big melee.

How to sign the petition

If you are a Cleveland Browns fan, or just believe that Mason Rudolph should be punished for being part of this crazy fight, you can express your opinion and sign the official petition right here.

At this time, the petition has just 65 signatures, but that may quickly grow as the weekend moves forward.