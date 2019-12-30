Cleveland Browns fire Freddie Kitchens as head coach

The Cleveland Browns became the third NFL team this year to fire their head coach and the first since the end of the 2019 NFL season.

The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens following the team’s 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Heading into Sunday’s game, many experts said they believed that the Browns would stick with Kitchens, considering it was his first season as a head coach and was trying to fix a team Hue Jackson had destroyed over the previous few seasons.

However, while the Browns stuck with Jackson while losing almost every game of his tenure, they finished with Kitchens after just one season where the Browns finished with a 6-10 record.

This termination came after Freddie Kitchens met with reporters after the Browns loss to the Bengals and said he wasn’t going to give up.

“I haven’t been told anything different,” Kitchens said, according to ESPN. “So … they expect me to do my job, and I’m gonna show up tomorrow and do my job. That’s what I’m gonna do. Do my job, until they tell me not to, if they tell me not to.”

Clearly, after that interview, the Browns did tell him something different. Freddie Kitchens finished up his tenure with the Cleveland Browns with the 6-10 record, although his offense was credited with the Browns winning five of their final eight games of 2018.

However, many oddsmakers listed the Browns as favorites to make it to the playoffs this season and the team fell short. This was despite an exciting quarterback in Baker Mayfield, two All-Pro receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and one of 2019’s top running backs in Nick Chubb (1,453 yards).

The new head coach will come in with a ton of talent on offense, but a defense that needs work. Their search should start immediately to fill the vacancy left by Freddie Kitchens’ termination.