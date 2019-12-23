Chris Carson injury: Running back lost for the season sparks interest in Seahawks return for an NFL star

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Seattle Seahawks still have a shot at a top seed in the NFL playoffs, but things just got a lot tougher for Pete Carroll and his team.

Chris Carson injury

The Seattle Times is reporting that Seattle’s star running back Chris Carson will miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

This is the worst possible news for the Seahawks as they prepare for a huge NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

This injury has left the Seahawks stunned, shocked and saddened as they now have to go forward without one of their top weapons on offense.

“He’s everything this program is all about. He’s everything that we stand for,” right tackle Germain Ifedi said in a quiet locker room after a 27-13 loss to Arizona. “He’s a man I always look to in tough times when things aren’t going great. He’s always standing tall through the storm. We’re just sick we couldn’t pull this one out for him.”

Just when you think things couldn’t get worse for Seattle at the running back position, the Seahawks also lost their backup running back C.J. Prosise to a season-ending broken arm injury.

All of this comes on the heels of losing Carson’s backup Rashaad Penny two weeks ago with a torn ACL.

The next move for the Seahawks at running back? How about reuniting with an old friend?

Marshawn Lynch reunion?

With Seattle’s running backs dropping like flies, are they preparing for a familiar face to save the season? It seems that way.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Ian Rapoport tweeted that Marshawn Lynch is open to returning to the Seahawks – ASAP. “Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it,” Rapoport said.

You know the old saying, where there is smoke there is fire!

Adding on to earlier NFL Network report, Marshawn Lynch is scheduled to meet today with Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll and take a physical, per source. “Both sides are optimistic he is back wearing 24”, per source. And that would mean Lynch and Seahawks vs. 49ers for NFC West title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Adam Schefter followed up Rap’s tweet on Monday afternoon saying “Marshawn Lynch is scheduled to meet today with Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll and take a physical, per source.” “Both sides are optimistic he is back wearing 24.” And that would mean Lynch and Seahawks vs. 49ers for NFC West title.

You couldn’t write this script any better! Stay tuned, as the hype for this week’s Seahawks vs 49ers game is just going to get bigger by the day.