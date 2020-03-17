Chicago Bears free agency: Jimmy Graham signs two-year contract, quarterback rumors continue

As of Monday night, the biggest Chicago Bears free agency move was to sign veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, which may not have been the move many fans had hoped for.

Graham, a former member of the rival Green Bay Packers, inked a two-year deal to continue his career playing home games in the Windy City.

Bears sign Jimmy Graham to $16 million deal

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Bears’ free agency move on Monday (Mar. 16). Schefter’s tweet indicated the two-year deal is worth $16 million — of which $9 million is guaranteed.

The 6-foot-7 Graham has been in the league since 2010, first playing for the New Orleans Saints and then the Seattle Seahawks.

He joined the Green Bay Packers two seasons ago and has caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns since then.

Graham has also been a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his career, which includes 649 receptions for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.

The start of the NFL year comes on Wednesday, March 18, but Graham was able to sign with the Bears early.

According to Pro Football Talk, it’s because Green Bay released Graham last week. That meant he was eligible to sign with a team right away instead of having to wait until Wednesday.

Bears rumors mentioned quarterback possibilities

The Chicago Bears free agency move that many fans may have been hoping for was to land another quarterback for help in the upcoming season.

Some of the ongoing talks involve the team trying to add Teddy Bridgewater, who played an impressive role backing up and filling in for Drew Brees in New Orleans this past season. Bridgewater would be a welcome addition for many Bears fans.

Other rumors involved the team potentially getting Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles or veteran Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Bears are trying to acquire Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, per @WerderEdESPN. “There’s a sense” Mitch Trubisky will have to compete for a starting spot this year. pic.twitter.com/CyN108ChAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2020

A report from Ed Werder indicated that there was a “sense” that the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky would have to compete for his starting spot after a disappointing 2019 season.

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North two seasons ago and qualified for the playoffs, only to fall to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in their first postseason game. However, fans had high hopes that the team would build upon that success in 2019.

The team had its moments this past season, but could never quite get things going, and finished at 8-8. That was good for third in the division and the team missed the playoffs.

A lot of the blame fell on Trubisky, who a good number of Bears fans feel has not shown the sort of improvement he should after three years in the league. With a solid defense, the Bears seem to be on the cusp of challenging in the NFC, if they can sort out their quarterback situation.