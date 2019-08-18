Cedric Benson dead: Former Bears, Bengals RB dies in motorcycle accident

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident. The former member of the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals was 36-years-old.

Here are the latest details on Cedric Benson’s motorcycle accident and career in the National Football League.

Benson’s accident occurred in Texas on Saturday

According to TMZ’s report, Benson was riding his motorcycle with a passenger in Austin, Texas on Saturday night when it slammed into a minivan. According to the police, one of the two vehicles ended up bursting into flames. It’s unclear right now if that vehicle was the motorcycle or minivan.

The accident claimed the lives of both Benson and his passenger.

All of the individuals riding inside the van were uninjured. They remained on the scene after the crash to help out investigators. Reportedly, there are no charges for any crime against the driver of the mini-van for the accident.

Benson was active on social media recently, including his Instagram Story. He posted a photo of his motorcycle on the Story within the past 24 hours. Also, Benson has several other images on his Instagram profile from his career, interests, with various vehicles such as the photo below.

Benson’s NFL career included Bears, Bengals

Cedric Benson first excelled playing football in high school. At the acclaimed Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, TX, Benson rushed for 8.423 yards, the most in Texas 5A history. He led his team to three straight State Championships.

He moved on to the University of Texas where he played from 2001 to 2004. He’d go on to become the No. 4 pick in 2005. He played his first three years with the Chicago Bears and racked up 1,593 yards along with 10 touchdowns.

He was considered a vital part of the Bears’ 2006 NFC Championship team. The 2007 Bears team ended up going to the Super Bowl but lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

He joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 and spent four seasons there with much more success. He tallied 4,176 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, Benson also had 556 receiving yards and one receiving TD in Cincinnati.

There are several highlight videos on YouTube showing off some of Benson’s best work in the NFL.

Cedric Benson concluded his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers, retiring in 2012. In his final season, he had 71 carries for 248 yards and a touchdown on the ground, per Football-Reference.