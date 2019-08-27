CBDMEDIC: What does company partnering with Rob Gronkowski do?

Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski has several Super Bowl rings already, but now he’s adding corporate partnerships to his resume.

The latest is a Gronk CBD connection involving a company the former Pro Bowler believes strongly in. He also believes it can benefit others as it has helped him.

Here’s more info about what the CBDMEDIC company partnering with Rob Gronkowski does to help others.

Gronk says CBDMEDIC helped him become ‘pain-free’

Rob Gronkowski was a member of the New England Patriots for all nine seasons in his NFL career. Gronk’s 2013 and 2016 seasons were limited to eight games or less each due to injury issues. However, he’s no longer dealing with those injury problems since retiring.

The 30-year-old Pats star just retired this offseason following the team’s most recent Super Bowl victory. Despite all those sports injuries he dealt with, he credits a CBD oil product that helped his recovery.

In fact, Gronk states that CBDMEDIC helped him become “pain-free.” Suffering from pain can be a serious and life-changing issue for many people, and was one of the things that caused Andrew Luck to announce his recent retirement.

Gronk held a press conference on Tuesday to announce his new partnership with CBDMEDIC. In a video clip from ESPN, the former Patriots tight end also appealed to the sports governing bodies of the world to “update their position on CBD.” Gronk said, “Whether that’s the NBA, NFL, or MLB, it’s just time.”

As mentioned above, CBD — a compound in hemp — has been used to help individuals with pain relief and even their recovery process. The former Patriots star first learned of it thanks to his father.

What is CBDMEDIC that partnered with Gronk?

WBZ freelance reporter Kristina Rex dropped some details about Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with CBDMEDIC on Twitter. She mentioned the company is focused on “CBD products/hemp oil for physical injury/sports recovery.”

The products are made in Rhode Island. Gronk’s personal testimony about how CBDMEDIC helped him also makes an effective pitch for why the products might be worth trying. That seems especially true for athletes at all levels.

It’s not just some random startup either. CBDMEDIC’s official website mentions they have “15 years of rigorous scientific research” behind the “natural oils, analgesic ingredients, and how our bodies react” to them.

The CBDMedic products feature natural emollients with essential oils blended together. They’re considered “safe, powerful, and effective relief” which can also help relieve acne, itchy skin, and other muscle or joint pain issues.

The webpage’s section featuring Rob Gronkowski also shows off some of the CBD product line. Amongst their pain relief products are options exclusively for arthritis, back and neck pain, or active sport for athletes. There’s also a massage therapy oil available. These mostly cost $39.99 each and feature special oils for pain relief.

There’s also a quote from Gronkowski showing why he supports the products. Gronk’s quoted as saying, “I’ve had nine record-breaking seasons and nine separate surgeries, but now, for the first time in more than a decade, I’m pain-free. And that’s a BIG deal!”

If his appeal somehow is heard by the various professional sports agencies, it could go a long way towards potentially saving careers before they need to end too soon.