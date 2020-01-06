Carson Wentz injury update: Eagles’ quarterback leaves NFC Wild Card game with head injury from Jadeveon Clowney hit

In a case of bad luck for the Philadelphia Eagles, starting quarterback, Carson Wentz was sidelined during their NFC Wild Card game on Sunday night.

Wentz was the starter when the game began but ultimately had to leave after a rough hit. Here’s the latest Carson Wentz injury update as the Eagles attempt to overcome the Seattle Seahawks in their playoff game.

Wentz leaves NFC Wild Card game during first quarter

The injury happened early in Carson Wentz’s big postseason debut. In just the second play of the first quarter, Wentz took a hit to the helmet and upper back from Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney.

The impact drove Wentz down to the ground, and although he stayed in the game for another series, he was eventually pulled out for evaluation.

At first, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that Wentz was questionable to return. However, a later Carson Wentz injury update saw him ruled out completely in his first playoff game.

He would go 1-for-4 with three yards and a sack in his postseason debut before being taken out of the game.

Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020

Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz has been downgraded to out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020

Towards the end of his 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons, Wentz led the Eagles towards the playoffs, but never officially competed in them due to late-season injuries.

That included the Eagles’ famous 2018 Super Bowl win after quarterback Nick Foles took over.

McCown takes over for Wentz

Backup quarterback Josh McCown came in to replace Wentz, making his official postseason debut at age 40. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he’s the first player to debut in the playoffs at that age.

McCown played in Week 2, 5, and 6 during the regular season, finishing those games with just 24 yards on 3-of-5 completed passes combined.

Eagles fans were hoping McCown could pull off a Philly miracle. As of this third quarter, the Seahawks were up 17-9 in the third quarter with McCown struggling to get the offense to strike back.