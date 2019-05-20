Carson Wentz contract rumors: Predictions made for Philadelphia Eagles deal

Carson Wentz contract rumors are starting to pick up again, as it has been predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles are working on a megadeal with the star quarterback.

Wentz is under contract through the 2020 NFL season, as the team just exercised its option for that season. The Wentz contract details call for him to earn a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 and then get a huge raise to $22,783,000 in 2020.

If the Eagles and Wentz agreed to a contract extension, it could replace the final two years on this deal. It could also lead to years being added on at the end, especially if the Eagles are looking for a team-friendly deal.

Carson Wentz contract prediction

Wentz is heading into the fourth season of a four-year, $26.676 million, fully guaranteed contract that he signed with the Eagles. The Eagles also picked up the fifth-year option, which pays him roughly $22.8 million.

A new report by ESPN states that the Eagles have been public about wanting to commit to a long-term deal with Wentz. The article concludes that the franchise could lock up their quarterback before the 2019 season kicks off.

Salary cap expert and former agent Joel Corry was quoted within the article. He feels that the deal Russell Wilson signed with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dak Prescott situation with the Dallas Cowboys could lead to a lot of extra dollars for Wentz.

The Carson Wentz contract rumors state that he could sign a deal averaging $32 million a year with $90 million in guarantees. It could also include $75 million due at the signing. That would make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

"What this Nick Foles-Carson Wentz quarterback "dilemma" has proven to me is that the Philadelphia Eagles are the best run football operation in the NFC." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/rXnjw1IfU7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2019

Both sides would be taking on some risk in this situation. The Philadelphia Eagles are offering money to a quarterback fresh off an injury and Carson Wentz could be accepting less money than if he entered free agency.

There are a number of ways that the team could use a bonus structure in the Wetnz contract, as well. That could take his previous injury into account and provide the team with less risk during a long-term deal.