Carson Wentz contract extension: Deal details

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they had signed a four-year contract extension deal with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wenz’s four-year contract extension with the Eagles is reportedly worth $128 million, with $107 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Wentz, 26, took to Twitter following the official announcement to share a video in which he expressed excitement about the deal.

“Grateful for this opportunity and excited for the future!” he wrote.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Wentz from North Dakota State with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he was due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

However, the contract extension adds four years to his rookie contract, meaning that he will be with the Eagles until the end of the 2024 season.

Wentz led the Eagles in 2017 to an 11-2 record, was selected to his first Pro Bowl and finished third in NFL MVP voting, with 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, 60.2 completion percentage, and 101.9 QB rating in 13 starts.

But he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the left knee in Week 14 against Los Angeles Rams. The injury forced him to watch his team’s 41-33 victory (led by Nick Foles) against New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII from the sidelines.

In 2018, he led the Eagles to a 5-6 record, passing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

But towards the end of the season, he suffered a back injury that returned him to the bench through the final games of the regular season, with Nick Foles taking over once again as the starter.

Yessir my brother!!! Earned not given!No one better to lead this organization and city! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rJ3ebVmg76 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 7, 2019

Congrats to the bro @cj_wentz WORTH EVERY PENNY — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 7, 2019

But following Nick Foles’ departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent earlier this off-season, the Eagles will have to rely on Wentz and he will resume starting duty in 2019.