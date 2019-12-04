Carolina Panthers new coach rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Josh McDaniels favored to replace Riverboat Ron

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with long-time head coach Ron Rivera. Known to many as Riverboat Ron for his wanting to gamble on the field with a trick play or going for it on fourth down, the fan-favorite was dismissed of his duties on Tuesday. Now the question is who will replace him?

Ron Rivera out

Back in 2011, the Panthers hired Ron Rivera to take over as their head coach. At the time, Rivera was serving as the defensive coordinator for the then-San Diego Chargers.

Now, after a nice run in Carolina, and helping the Panthers reach the Super Bowl for just the second time in their team’s history, the rumor mill is already churning down south.

With #Panthers coach Ron Rivera out, secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach. OC Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and QB coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator. … Major changes in Carolina. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2019

Ian Rapoport reported that the new coaching staff for the rest of the season will look this way. Secondary coach Perry Fewell will take over for Rivera, while offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach.

Quarterback coach Scott Turner will now serve as the offensive coordinator. This is how the staff will finish the season, however, it most likely will not remain this way heading into next season.

Rivera replacement odds

You can’t fire a head coach out of the blue without a new favorite to replace him. Las Vegas sportsbooks have already started listing odds on who they believe will be the new Panthers head coach in 2020.

Online sportsbook BetOnline has current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh listed as the No. 1 favorite to take over in Carolina.

#RonRivera is out in #Carolina. The odds for new HC are out via BetOnline Jim Harbaugh – 3/1

Jason Garrett – 5/1

Josh McDaniels – 11/2

Dan Quinn – 6/1

Urban Meyer – 6/1

Greg Roman – 12/1 pic.twitter.com/RaICTqDckP — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 3, 2019

Don’t bet on this one! Harbaugh has turned the Wolverines program around and his desire to win a national championship remains strong. He also gets paid a nice salary in Ann Arbor.

Jason Garrett is an interesting one. He is all but out in Big D, that we know. The only way Jerry Jones brings him back is if they win the NFC East, and make it to the Super Bowl. With Seattle, Green Bay, and San Francisco as possible opponents, that isn’t happening.

On to Josh McDaniels. If and when he ever does leave Bill Belichick’s side again, this could be the spot. Keep an eye on Tom Brady. If he really chooses not to return to New England in 2020, McDaniels will be all ears for an opportunity to once again become a head coach.

Rivera was the first big-name coach to fall in 2019 — who’s next?