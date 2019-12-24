Carolina Panthers interviewed Mike McCarthy for next head coach

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera on December 3 and they have lost every game since. Not only that, but the Panthers have been blown out since Rivera left.

The Atlanta Falcons beat them 40-20 one week after the Panthers fired Rivera. The next week, the Seattle Seahawks beat them 30-24, and yesterday, the Indianapolis Colts beat them 38-6.

Yesterday’s loss featured rookie Will Grier getting the start and throwing the ball 44 times in his NFL debut — with three interceptions.

According to ESPN, the Panthers want an offensive mind for their next head coach and they interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Names rumored also included Michigan Wolverines head coach John Harbaugh and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

However, after yesterday’s loss, the Panthers seem not to want to wait until they can interview those names. That is possibly the reason they chose to interview McCarthy, who remains unemployed as a head coach.

Many experts consider Mike McCarthy the reason that Aaron Rodgers developed so quickly into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. However, the Packers fired him while many critics blasted his predictable playcalling.

Looking at the Packers since McCarthy left — it is clear that Rodgers has regressed somewhat — so there is still thought that he played a large role in the success of Rodgers and the Packers.

McCarthy, 56, left the Green Bay Packers with a record of 125-77-2. He took them to the playoffs in eight straight seasons — from 2009-2016. The Packers fired him in the 2018 season, after just 12 games, so he knows what Ron Rivera went through.

McCarthy had taken the Packers to the NFC championship game in 2016 and was fired less than two years later. Rivera had taken the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 and was fired less than three years later.

As for McCarthy’s offense, he said recently that he has studied other team’s offenses since losing his job and has started learning analytics as he prepares for his next opportunity.