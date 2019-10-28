Cam Newton rehab: Panthers coach updates Newton’s status, trade possible at NFL deadline?

Cam Newton’s rehab has been going on for over a month now and Carolina Panthers fans have to be wondering if and when the former Auburn Tigers star will return to the field in 2019.

It sounds like an odd question to ponder, but is Newton’s time in Carolina coming to an end?

Newton return in question

With Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announcing on Monday that Kyle Allen will once again get the start this Sunday when the Panthers take on the Tennessee Titans, the same questions keep popping up.

Rivera says Cam Newton is "still in the middle of his rehab program," so going to stick with Allen. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 28, 2019

Is Newton worse off than first believed?

While Coach Rivera said Newton is still in the middle of his rehab program, it makes fans wonder what “the midde” is? Obviously he won’t be in this week, but by the sounds of it, next week will be in question as well.

The only shining light to Newton’s injury is that the Panthers are 4-1 in his absence.

Backup QB Kyle Allen has done better than most NFL experts believed he would so far during his five games filling in for Newton. Allen suffered his first loss as a starter last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Niners are one of the best teams in the game right now.

If the Panthers win this week against Tennessee, you have to wonder if the Panthers should keep riding the hot streak Kyle Allen has put them on.

After the Titans, Carolina has a tough road contest against the Green Bay Packers. That may not be the best time for Newton to return.

Is a Newton trade possible?

Is trading Cam Newton a possibility for the Panthers? It may be. Some fans and NFL experts say it should be.

Newton has not been the same since his MVP season when he led Carolina to Super Bowl 50. In fact, since that game, it seems Cam has had a slow and steady decline on the field.

The simple fact is just like all the great ones, Newton has lost a step or two. It just happens.

Newton is signed through the 2020 season and is scheduled to make $18.6 million next year. That may be another reason the Panthers may look in a different direction at QB very soon.

With his deal running out next season, it will be hard to justify offering him another big contract. Who knows, a change of scenery may be good for both sides involved — Newton and the Panthers.

The odds of Newton being dealt while he is injured aren’t good, however, don’t be surprised if the Panthers look for offers this spring.

Newton will turn 31 next May.