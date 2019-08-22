Cam Newton injured: Here’s what happened to Panthers QB in preseason game

It’s only the NFL preseason, but two of the game’s top stars at the quarterback position laced up their cleats for the Panthers vs. Patriots game at Gillette. Both Carolina’s Cam Newton and New England’s Tom Brady started tonight’s game.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Newton’s time on the field was cut short by an injury as he was forced the leave the game. Here’s the latest on what happened to Cam Newton Thursday night.

Video shows Newton suffer injury

WSOC-TV 9’s Matt Harris provided a tweet showing the video clip of Newton’s injury. It occurred in the first half of the game as Newton was scrambling and tried to shake his defenders. The commentators mention “left foot, left ankle, something.”

Newton limped off the field and then was seen grimacing on the bench as trainers checked on him.

Newton would eventually head back to the locker room for further evaluation. That brought a lot of concern from fans watching as it’s just the preseason. A later update from the sideline reporter indicated Newton had a “foot injury” and would not return to the game against the Patriots.

There were no further details about the type of injury he had.

Commentators mentioned the good news that Newton left the field on his own without needing assistance. Cam ended the night going 4-for-6 with 30 yards passing and was also sacked twice in the game.

Newton returning after shoulder surgery

Panthers fans are anxiously awaiting further word of the Cam Newton injury as he was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury last season. That brought his 2018-19 NFL season to an early end as the team deactivated him. Newton had shoulder surgery in January of this year and then began his recovery.

Tonight’s return to the field was a welcome sight, but seeing him leave the game in the preseason isn’t.

Cam Newton had shoulder pain when trying to throw 30-yard passes last season. No more. https://t.co/wcCB12dOeh — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) August 16, 2019

Taking over for Newton in Thursday’s preseason game was backup QB Kyle Allen. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Carolina last April. Allen played in just two games last season, compiling two touchdowns and 266 yards on 20-of-31 completions.