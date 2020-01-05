Buffalo Bills trick play: Watch quarterback Josh Allen make first career touchdown reception in AFC Wild Card game

A Buffalo Bills trick play helped kick off the AFC Wild Card Round games on Saturday, courtesy of quarterback Josh Allen.

The young field general showed off his abilities to switch from throwing passes to catching them to help his team grab an early lead versus the Texans.

Allen goes from QB to receiver on Bills trick play

The trickery occurred on a 2nd-and-6 situation in the first quarter. After the snap, Josh Allen quickly pitched the ball back to Bills wide receiver John Brown. This time around, Brown got to play quarterback and make the pass to Allen who took off down the field. Brown would toss the ball 16-yards to his QB, who then dove across the goal line for the score.

The exciting Buffalo Bills trick play was able to get the Bills on the board early, giving them a 7-0 advantage in the AFC Wild Card game at Houston’s home stadium.

For Allen, it’s his first career touchdown reception. Brown would also finish the day 1-for-1 as a quarterback with 16 yards and a touchdown pass. In addition, he tallied four catches for 50 yards at his normal position on the field.

Earlier on that same drive, the Bills got into scoring territory thanks to Josh Allen’s 42-yard run. The Bills quarterback achieved history with the combination of the 42-yard rushing play and his touchdown catch. He’s now the first QB to have done both of those things in an NFL game.

There goes 1️⃣7️⃣@JoshAllenQB picks up 42 yards with his legs! #GoBills 📺: #BUFvsHOU on ESPN/ABC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/g2IubuwcCg pic.twitter.com/Qji0LruoOo — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2020

Allen also became the third starting quarterback to have caught a touchdown pass during the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans’ Marcus Mariota did it back in the 2017 Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Foles famously caught a TD pass during Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Per @EliasSports, Josh Allen is the 3rd starting QB to catch a touchdown pass in postseason history. Allen joins Nick Foles (Super Bowl LII vs Patriots) and Marcus Mariota (2017 Wild Card at Chiefs). pic.twitter.com/lbCNsD1M3D — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2020

The Bills quarterback had other brilliant plays on the field, but also made plenty of mistakes. He was sacked three times for a loss of 27 yards. In addition, he fumbled the ball twice, one of which was lost to the Texans.

On several other plays, he was nearly picked off by a hungry Texans defense, and on yet another, he tried to lateral the ball back to a teammate as he was being taken down by Houston defenders. Still, many people applauded the young star’s playoff performance as he nearly got the job done against the favorites.

For the game, Allen finished 24-of-46 on passing with 264 yards thrown. As part of the rushing attack, he had 92 yards on nine carries. As a receiver, he had the 16 yards and touchdown. All that was missing was Allen taking on the duties of the field goal kicker or trying his hand at defense for a pick-six.

Unfortunately for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, they’d end up falling 22-19 to the Houston Texans in overtime in what is being called a Wild Card classic. That was just the first of four games for the weekend too, giving fans plenty of reason to be excited about the rest of the schedule.