Bryan Bulaga injury update: Packers tackle leaves 49ers game early with knee injury

An anticipated battle between two of the NFC’s best teams arrived on Sunday evening with San Francisco hosting Green Bay.

Unfortunately, it was a rough night for the visitors, as the Packers found themselves down early and often. In addition, they lost one of their key offensive linemen.

Here’s the latest Bryan Bulaga injury update for the Green Bay Packers.

Bryan Bulaga injury forces him out of game

In just the first quarter, Bryan Bulaga had to leave the field due to a knee injury. According to Rotowire, Bulaga’s leg was rolled up on from behind.

The injury occurred as the Packers used a run play and right end Robert Tonyan rolled on Bulaga’s knee. That sent Bulaga to get help in the blue medical tent, and then he walked back to the locker room.

The Packers initially said he was “questionable” to return to the game due to the injury, but later updated his status to say he was ruled out for the rest of the matchup.

Bulaga has been ruled out for the game. #GBvsSF https://t.co/mvrsC6rp9a — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 25, 2019

With Bulaga out of the lineup, the Packers brought in Alex Light as his replacement. Light came into the league just last year out of Richmond and has played in a total of 12 games in his career with zero starts thus far.

The Green Bay Packers would go on to lose a tough road game, 37-8 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bulaga has been dealing with a variety of injuries

The No. 23 pick in his NFL Draft class, Bulaga has been a key member of the Packers’ roster since his rookie season in 2010.

He’s played in 109 career games and was part of the Packers’ Super Bowl team in 2011. Bulaga’s career stats include two fumble recoveries and two tackles.

Bulaga has dealt with a host of injuries throughout his career, including in the Packers’ latest season. In early October, Bulaga dealt with a shoulder injury.

Later that month, Bulaga left a game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hand injury and was dealing with a finger injury heading into early November.

While he hasn’t achieved any Pro Bowl selections, Bulaga’s been important for the frontlines to help block for quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well as the various running backs over the past decade.

They may need to change up their offense going forward. The Packers will undoubtedly be hoping for the best for Bryan Bulaga as his injury situation receives further medical evaluation.