Browns vs Steelers NFL fight: Myles Garrett helmet swings at Mason Rudolph, Maurkice Pouncey demands suspension

15th November 2019 8:10 AM ET
Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph
Myles Garrett’s helmet swing at Steelers QB Mason Rudolph has fans buzzing this morning. Pic credit: FOX

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett is in a heap of trouble following a massive fight during the Browns vs Steelers game last night. If Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey had his way, Garrett would be suspended for the rest of the 2019-20 NFL season. What Garrett did was downright ugly, and a bit scary.

Myles Garrett helmet swing

Football is a violent game, that we all know. However, what Myles Garrett did last night was completely unacceptable.

With just eight seconds left in the game, for some reason, Miles Garrett thought he would help everyone in Cleveland forget how great their team played in the first 59 minutes by going Rambo style on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph had thrown a short pass to running back Trey Edmunds when Garrett rushed him and threw him down on the ground. It clearly looked like Garrett wanted to get in an extra shot on the Steelers QB right before the game had come to a close.

The two then began to get into a scuffle when Steelers offensive linemen Matt Feiler and David DeCastro tried to pull the players apart — and that is when all the chaos began.

CBS Sports indicates that Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet, then swung it violently towards Rudolph striking him in the head. This led to an all-out brawl between the two teams that already have a long history of not caring for one another.

Maurkice Pouncey wants harsh suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was livid last night. Following the game, Pouncey said that Garrett should be without a doubt suspended for the rest of the season.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. 100 percent,” Pouncey told reporters when asked if Garrett’s season should be over. “We’ll see how serious the NFL is about their players.”

It isn’t the fact that Garrett pulled off Mason Rudolph’s helmet, which is an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to begin with, it is what he did after he pulled it off that could get him in hot water.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the NFL commissioner rules on this situation, but it is hard to argue with Pouncey on this one. A harsh penalty/suspension has to occur on Garrett following his actions.