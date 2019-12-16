Browns Rumors: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham and others beg ‘come get me’ out of Cleveland

Super Bowl or Bust! For some reason, that’s what the NFL world was buying into for the 2019 Cleveland Browns. Why they were listed near the top as Super Bowl favorites back in August is anyone’s guess.

Now, with just two weeks left in the regular season, the team is just trying to keep things together while many Cleveland Browns players reportedly want out.

Jarvis Landry tells Cardinals “come get me”

Just two days ago, Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry denied that fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. wanted out of Cleveland.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported a week ago that Beckham had been telling other teams during the season to “come get me,” — in other words, trade for him so he can get out of Cleveland.

Interestingly enough, reports now claim that Landry used that same phrase after Sunday’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I'm told by two sources that before the game ended, 'multiple' Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to 'come get me'–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I'm told, was one of them. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 16, 2019

Mike Silver tweeted Monday afternoon that Landry, who had a sideline blowout with his head coach Freddie Kitchens was later part of ‘multiple’ Browns players who yelled at the Arizona sideline to “come get me” — asking to play for the Cardinals.

Whether this is true or not will, of course, continue to be debated by both sides. However, the damage is done. While Kitchens reportedly got the thumbs up by team management in job security, in the NFL, you never know.

Beckham in it for the long haul?

The rumors that have recently been flying around the Browns locker room are enough to make fans’ heads spin.

NJ.com reports that Beckham reportedly does not plan to request a trade. However, he has been reportedly open verbally to players on opposing teams, as mentioned above.

If you listen to Beckham, he makes it sound like he may be in Cleveland for the long haul.

“It’s a decision we’ll find out when the time comes but as long as 80 (Jarvis Landry) is on the field, as long as these boys are out here, I’m going to go out there and give my all,” Beckham said. “I love football way too much to think about sitting out and doing all of these things but I’m here for this team and we’ll see better days.”

Browns fans have been waiting for better days for decades. Unfortunately, 2019 is now just another one of those seasons that will leave memories for so much promise at that beginning, but playing meaningless games in December once again.

The good news for Cleveland fans? Spring training is less than 60 days away.