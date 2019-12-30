Browns Coaching Rumors: Cleveland eyeing Urban Meyer, Josh McDaniels, Mike McCarthy following Freddie Kitchens firing

When the news broke that Freddie Kitchens was fired, many Browns fans were shocked. Yes, the Browns did not meet their expectations in 2019, but let’s be honest – did you really think they were winning the AFC?

They have a young QB and a rookie coach. It takes time to grow. Evidently, the Cleveland brass thought one year was enough of Freddie Kitchens.

One and done

No coach should be fired after one season in any sport, especially one who is a first time leader. Now that Freddie Kitchens has been shown his walking papers, the rumors on who will take over in C-Town are starting to heat up.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns are aiming high in their chase for their next sideline leader.

The #Browns are launching another coaching search, and some big names are worth monitoring, including Urban Meyer, Josh McDaniels and Mike McCarthy. @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/FuzX4Y6mR0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2019

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is right at the top of the list according to Pelissero.

Other early rumors include New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

While each one of those candidates sounds like a great choice, what are the odds that the Browns can actually land one of them?

It seems McDaniels is always rumored to leave New England but he always ends up staying. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday that the Browns have requested permission to interview McDaniels.

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. Panthers also expected to request interview. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Mike McCarthy has proven he can win in the NFL with his nice run with the Packers and he obviously brings more experience as a head coach than McDaniels or Meyer do.

However, it may be Meyer that the Browns zero in on.

Will Meyer return to Ohio?

Urban Meyer has never coached in the NFL, yet his name is being thrown around by many teams as a possible head coach.

Meyer seems to have that “it” factor. Like former 49ers and current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Meyer grabs many as a coach who could lead a college or pro team to a successful season.

Meyer has spent time with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State in his career. During that period he has compiled a 187-32 record while collecting three national championships along the way.

Meyer stepped down from Ohio State after going 10-1 and winning the Rose Bowl in 2018. Could a return to the Buckeye state be in his future?