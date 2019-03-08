BREAKING: Antonio Brown reportedly heading to Buffalo Bills in blockbuster trade

Larry Fitzgerald warned All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to be careful about wishing for a trade. He said that Brown will find playing with lesser quarterbacks is not fun, and Ben Roethlisberger was one of the best.

It sounds like Brown is about to learn that first-hand.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a trade that will send Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

He followed up by saying that the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans were also in the hunt, but the Bills had more to offer.

Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the past six seasons. He made the Pro Bowl every year. He is the only player in NFL history to have caught over 100 passes for six consecutive seasons.

He had a future Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the ball in Ben Roethlisberger. In those six seasons, Big Ben threw for over 3,800 yards every season and never had a QB rating below 92.0.

Antonio Brown will go to the Buffalo Bills, whose starting quarterback is second-year player Josh Allen.

In his rookie season, Allen threw for 2,074 yards. His quarterback rating was 67.9. The best receiver in Buffalo last year only had 102 passes thrown his way and only caught 56 of them. Last year, Roethlisberger threw toward Brown 168 times and in the direction of Juju Smith-Schuster 166 times.

Brown and Smith-Shuster combined for 215 receptions. As a team, the Bills only had 271 total receptions between 21 players combined. Brown is going to be in for a culture shock if this trade goes through.

It is also important to realize that the Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs last year with a record of 9-6-1. The Buffalo Bills finished the season with a record of 6-10 and have been to the playoffs once in the last 18 seasons.

In that time, the Steelers have been to three Super Bowls, winning two of them.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Antonio Brown wanted a change of pace and to get a guaranteed contract. It is doubtful he ever saw himself going to play for the Buffalo Bills.