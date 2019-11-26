Booger McFarland on Lamar Jackson: Tweet prediction resurfaces as Ravens QB sets NFL record vs Rams on Monday Night Football

Booger McFarland is increasingly becoming better and better at his job as the Monday Night Football commentator. However, something he said in 2017 is coming back to bite him on this early Tuesday morning – one day after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson set an NFL record against the Los Angeles Rams.

Booger McFarland on Lamar Jackson

So just what did McFarland say that has people talking? Back in 2017, Booger tweeted out his views on the only way the former Louisville star would make it in the NFL, and it wasn’t by playing quarterback.

There really is a God pic.twitter.com/hmvuYOtazJ — Mark Powell (@jim_joyce_hater) November 26, 2019

To be fair, many NFL experts agreed with McFarland’s take back then. Even now-former quarterbacks including Michael Vick have chimed in on how Jackson needs to play with a little less reckless abandon when he is on the field.

If anyone should know, it would be Vick, who played in the same style as Jackson is now.

It takes a big man to admit he was wrong, so instead of mocking Booger like many are doing after his prediction from years ago, give him credit that he admitted he was totally off base. He did apologize several times over the course of the broadcast.

Obviously, Jackson is doing great at playing his style of football. And right now, no one can keep up with him or the Ravens offense and that was clearly on display last night in Los Angeles.

Jackson sets NFL record

Lamar Jackson owns the NFL right now. Jackson, who made his Monday Night Football debut last night took the city of Los Angeles by storm as the Ravens thrashed the LA Rams 45-6.

Jackson arguably had the best game of his career, as he threw five touchdowns and rushed for nearly 100 yards in the Ravens runaway win.

In the big victory, Jackson set an NFL record by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Clearly this kid has proved all of his critics wrong as the rising star is now considered to be the favorite to win the NFL MVP award by many of his peers.