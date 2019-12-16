Bobby Wagner injury update: Seahawks linebacker, safety Quandre Diggs both injured in win over Panthers

It was another big win for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as they took control of the NFC, but they also lost two of their star defensive players during the game.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs each had to leave the game with sprained ankle injuries. Here are the latest injury updates for the two Seahawks stars as they continue their push towards the playoffs.

Bobby Wagner injury seems less severe

Sunday’s Seahawks game featured the team getting a 30-24 road win against Carolina. It was Seattle’s 11th win of the season, a feat they previously accomplished five years ago en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

The game also featured Wagner getting his 10th interception as part of the defensive effort. In addition to all that, the Seahawks clinched a playoff spot.

The @Seahawks reach 11 wins for the first time since 2014, when they went to the Super Bowl. K.J. Wright had his first career multi-interception game, and Bobby Wagner had his 10th career interception, tying Lofa Tatupu for most by a linebacker in team history. pic.twitter.com/3SOc53ddsX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 15, 2019

The victory didn’t come without concern, though. There was some worry over Bobby Wagner leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle.

According to a report from the Seahawks website, Wagner appeared to be in good spirits postgame and said, “I’ll be fine.” His head coach Pete Carroll said that the linebacker had “sprained his ankle a little bit.”

Wagner joked around a bit about his injury as he tried to use it to appeal to Twitter voters for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“I definitely was scared, but I’m good,” Wagner said, per the Seahawks site. “The doctors said that if everybody goes out and votes for me for Man of the Year, it’d be better.”

Quandre Diggs’ injury more serious?

Safety Quandre Diggs may have suffered the worst of the two defensive star’s injuries. Diggs left the game in the third quarter and didn’t return. Based on a report from NBC Sports Northwest Seahawks insider Joe Fann, Diggs was “walking very slowly to the locker room” when he left the field.

Quandre Diggs is walking very slowly to the locker room. Not good. Seattle now without 5 defensive starters. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 15, 2019

Based on what head coach Pete Carroll said, Diggs’ injury “looks a little more serious” compared to Wagner’s.

“We’ll see,” Carroll said in his postgame comments. “That would be a big loss if we can’t get him to get back next week. He’s been playing great football for us.”

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported on both Wagner and Diggs’ status postgame. He said that Wagner gave him a thumbs up in the locker room after the game with regards to his injury situation. Bell also said he asked Wagner if it was precautionary to sit out when he did and if he could’ve gone back in.

Wagner told him “Well I was listening to the doctors.” Bell repeated Carroll’s postgame comments about Diggs, saying usually Carroll doesn’t go into details like that unless he has some sort of indication.

If one thing could possibly slow down this Seahawks team right now, it’s injuries for the defense. According to ESPN, defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney were both sidelined for Sunday’s game as well as cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Clowney came down with the flu and didn’t board the team flight over a fear of infecting others. Ansah was dealing with a neck nerve injury but has a good chance to play in the next game, per Bell.

The Seahawks’ next game will be at home as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 22. They’ll close out the season with a huge matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 29. Both teams are 11-3 as of this report.