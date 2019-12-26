Black Monday NFL 2019: List of coaches favored to be fired following Week 17

Black Monday is coming. It’s inevitable. Each year a coach or two — sometimes even more — get their walking papers, and this year is sure to be no different.

Black Monday favorites

If you’re an NFL head coach and your name is on the Black Monday Vegas odds board, that is not a good thing.

Unlike Black Friday, which is a great day to score on purchasing products at a great price, Black Monday is the day NFL coaches usually get their walking papers.

Who is favored this season? That “honor” belongs to New York Giants’ head coach Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur and Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone are the heavy favorites to lose their jobs as soon as the regular season comes to a close.

Both the Giants and Jags underachieved in 2019, and a lot of their issues were due to injuries. Nevertheless, the pressure and blame always fall on the coach and his staff.

Black Monday NFL odds (via Bovada) NY Giants – Pat Shurmur (-300)

Jaguars – Doug Marrone (-250)

Cowboys – Jason Garrett (+150)

Falcons – Dan Quinn (+175)

Bengals – Zac Taylor (+300)

Broncos – Vic Fangio (+400)

LA Chargers – Anthony Lynn (+400)

Right behind Shurmur and Marrone is Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Jason Garrett.

Unless the Cowboys win the NFC East, which they could have done last Sunday by beating the Philadelphia Eagles and go on to win the NFC, which seems highly unlikely, Garrett is a slam dunk to lose his job.

The fact that he isn’t the Vegas favorite is a shock.

The Cowboys have too much talent to sputter along and lose to teams like the New York Jets and Chicago Bears in embarrassing fashion. Unless the Cowboys pull off a deep postseason run, Garrett may be one of the first coaches let go on Black Monday.

Two names you don’t see on the odds board are Detroit’s Matt Patricia and Cleveland’s Freddie Kitchens. Both were recently informed they were safe for another season by management.

That doesn’t mean something may not change in the next week or so, but as of now, they appear safe.

Here is a list of head coaches that are favored to be let go on Monday, December 30.