Bill Belichick responds to questions about Tom Brady’s future following Patriots playoff loss

On Saturday night, the Tennessee Titans pulled off an impressive upset in New England, eliminating Tom Brady and the Patriots from the NFL Playoffs much earlier than usual.

The loss brought a number of questions regarding the reigning Super Bowl champions with the biggest being whether or not Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots, go elsewhere, or maybe retire. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was dealing with a number of those questions on Sunday morning.

Belichick fields questions about Brady’s future

Belichick and Brady have been together since 2000, producing six championships over their two decades. However, Saturday night’s early exit from the playoffs has brought concern over the future of the franchise.

The Patriots head coach was part of a live press conference in which the obvious questions came up. However, ESPN reported that Belichick mostly deflected the questions when he was asked about what will be next for Tom Brady.

“I’m sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody has thought about the future,” Brady mentioned in part of his comments. He reiterated that with a lengthier statement to try to get the media to stop asking about it.

“Honestly, look, I know it’s out there just like there are a lot of other things out there. We could bring up 50 questions just like that one,” Belichick said. “I told you what my state is on that. So you can ask all 50 of them and it’s going to be the same answer 50 times. We’ve been working on Tennessee, it’s 12 hours after the game, I’m not going to talk a lot of things about the future because I’m not prepared to talk about it.”

Belichick’s press conference came after New England’s disappointing 20-13 loss at home in the AFC Wild Card Round. Brady completed 20-of-37 passes in the loss and had a pick-six in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

That pretty much sealed his team’s fate, leaving limited time for Brady to try to work any of his magic. It also kickstarted plenty of online comments suggesting that TB12 needs to retire.

During Belichick’s Sunday press conference, he added that a lot goes into a decision of that magnitude when it involves something as big as Tom Brady’s future with the Patriots.

“But any decision made is not an individual decision,” he told the media. “There are other people involved. There has to be some type of communication, understanding, agreement, whatever you want to call it. That’s not a one-way street. I hope you can understand that. One person can’t just decide what everybody else is going to do.”

“There’s a lot of time, thought and effort and communication that goes into that. Now is not the time,” Belichick said to move the focus away from Tom Brady’s game plan for the future.

Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady an “iconic figure in this organization.” He says this isn’t the time, 12 hours after the game ended, to talk about the future. pic.twitter.com/8feUT2nxvF — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 5, 2020

The clock has supposedly been ticking on Tom Brady’s career for some time, but he’s continued to deliver over the years. The latest postseason loss could very well be a motivating factor for Brady to come back with the Patriots in 2020 and prove to everyone he’s still got it.

If he does retire, he’ll have an interception for a touchdown in the playoffs as his final highlight.

AND TOTALLY REDEEMS HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/xWKS5HSqaE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 5, 2020

However, Brady even mentioned in his own postgame comments that it’s “pretty unlikely” and “hopefully unlikely” that he’ll retire. For now, Bill Belichick isn’t ready to give any real thought or discussion on that matter until the time is right, though.